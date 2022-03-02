‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner to narrate new Fox Nation show about Yellowstone National Park

Fox Nation has signed a deal with “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner for a series about the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.

Details: The new show — called “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” — will be a four-part series.



“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Costner will narrate the series.

Episodes will be released consecutively throughout the debut week.

What he said: “‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’ exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president, in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Flashback: Costner has been clear that he wants to film more movies in Utah after spending time filming “Yellowstone” in the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News’ Kyle Dunphey.

