Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Television Utah Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner to narrate new Fox Nation show about Yellowstone National Park

Kevin Costner has signed with Fox Nation for a new show about Yellowstone National Park

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
SHARE ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner to narrate new Fox Nation show about Yellowstone National Park
Bison from Yellowstone National Park.

In this Jan. 19, 2011, file photo, bison from Yellowstone National Park are herded down the Yellowstone River valley toward Cutler Meadow in the Gallatin National Forest, in Montana. Fox Nation has signed a deal with “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner for a series about the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.

Matthew Brown, Associated Press

Fox Nation has signed a deal with “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner for a series about the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.

Details: The new show — called “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” — will be a four-part series.

  • “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Costner will narrate the series.
  • Episodes will be released consecutively throughout the debut week.

What he said:‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’ exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president, in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Related

Flashback: Costner has been clear that he wants to film more movies in Utah after spending time filming “Yellowstone” in the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News’ Kyle Dunphey.

  • “I’ve dreamed for a long time about making my movie in Utah and scouting the state has been an incredible experience. My biggest hope is that the state backs SB49 and that dream becomes a reality. I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies,” Costner said in a statement, per the Deseret News.
Next Up In Default
Here are good things the Utah Legislature did this year
What happened during the 2022 Utah Legislature? Everything you need to know
Utah Legislature approves massive $25 billion budget. Here are the highlights
Utah Legislature passes last-minute ban on transgender female athletes; Gov. says he’ll veto
Supreme Court will review controversial water rule. Here’s what’s at stake
Thanks for tributes to the Candy Bomber