Twitter
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors

Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 2, 2022 11:55 a.m. MST
SHARE BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors
BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. On Wednesday, Barcello was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU guard Alex Barcello was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team on Wednesday morning.

Cougar forward Fousseyni Traore was included on the All-WCC Freshman Team. 

Barcello averages a team-high 17 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is shooting 45.7% overall, 44.4% from 3-point range and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

Barcello is the program’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage. He has scored in double figures 23 times this season including a career-high 33-point performance at Pepperdine, where he went 9 for 10 from 3-point range, which is the second-most by a Cougar in a single game in program history.  

Related

Traore is coming off a career-high 25-point, 19-rebound performance against Pepperdine last Saturday. He’s averaging 9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks this season. He’s shooting 57.2% from the floor.

This season, Traore has recorded seven double-doubles, tied for second-most by a freshman in program history.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was named Player of the Year, while freshman standout Chet Holmgren was named Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year for the top-ranked Zags. Randy Bennett of Saint Mary’s earned Coach of the Year honors and Tommy Kuhse was selected as Sixth Man of the Year.

All five major individual awards — as well as the All-WCC teams and the All-Freshman Team — were voted on solely by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Next Up In BYU sports
Just how good can Jaren Hall be?
BYU women’s basketball team racks up WCC postseason honors
Up next for ‘chippy’ BYU could be a chance to avenge costly Pacific loss in WCC Tournament
‘Great first impression’: Can Cal transfer Chris Brooks replace Tyler Allgeier?
Youthful Cougars feeling growing pains, but showing promise
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason