BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors

BYU guard Alex Barcello was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team on Wednesday morning.

Cougar forward Fousseyni Traore was included on the All-WCC Freshman Team.

Barcello averages a team-high 17 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is shooting 45.7% overall, 44.4% from 3-point range and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

Barcello is the program’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage. He has scored in double figures 23 times this season including a career-high 33-point performance at Pepperdine, where he went 9 for 10 from 3-point range, which is the second-most by a Cougar in a single game in program history.

Traore is coming off a career-high 25-point, 19-rebound performance against Pepperdine last Saturday. He’s averaging 9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks this season. He’s shooting 57.2% from the floor.

This season, Traore has recorded seven double-doubles, tied for second-most by a freshman in program history.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was named Player of the Year, while freshman standout Chet Holmgren was named Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year for the top-ranked Zags. Randy Bennett of Saint Mary’s earned Coach of the Year honors and Tommy Kuhse was selected as Sixth Man of the Year.

All five major individual awards — as well as the All-WCC teams and the All-Freshman Team — were voted on solely by the league’s 10 head coaches.