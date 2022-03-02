‘The Batman’ tickets cost more at AMC theaters. Here’s why

“The Batman” might squeeze a little more from your pocket at AMC Theaters.

What’s happening: AMC Theaters is experimenting with a new pricing plan by charging a little extra for “The Batman,” which is seen as this weekend’s big-ticket movie item, Deadlinereports.



“The Batman” costs more than other films being shown at the theater chain.

For example, tickets to “The Batman” cost $1 more than tickets to “Uncharted,” according to The Verge.

What they said: “Currently, our prices for ‘The Batman’ are slightly higher than the prices we are charging for other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time,” AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said during an earnings call, according to The Verge.



“This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters. Indeed, in Europe we charge a premium for the best seats in the house — as do just about all sellers of tickets in other industries — take sports events, concerts and live theater, for example.”

What’s next: It’s unclear what this means for the future of new movies, CNBC reports.

