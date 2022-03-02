Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports University of Utah

Stanford transfer Gabe Reid commits to Utah

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 2, 2022 12:59 p.m. MST
AP21248788602856.jpg

Stanford linebacker Gabe Reid (90) lines up against Kansas State during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Reid has announced plans to transfer to the University of Utah.

Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

The Utah Utes football program on Wednesday got a commitment from a longtime Pac-12 Conference opponent who has strong family ties to the Utes and also the rival BYU Cougars.

Stanford transfer linebacker Gabe Reid announced on social media that he will play his final season of collegiate eligibility with the Utes.

Listed by Stanford at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, Reid indicated in his announcement that he is looking forward to playing at Utah with his brother Karene, who had an excellent freshman season for the Utes in 2021 as a walk-on.

But the family ties run at both Utah and BYU for the Reids, and there was some thought that Gabe Reid could end up in Provo after he entered the transfer portal in December.

Of particular note, Gabe and Karene Reid’s father Spencer played for the Cougars from 1994-1997.

Related

Gabe Reid prepped at Timpview High School in Provo and signed from there to play for Stanford.

From 2018-2021, Reid tallied 168 total tackles, 10 sacks and an interception.

He will be joining a linebacking unit at Utah that is losing expected first-round NFL draft pick Devin Lloyd and fellow star Nephi Sewell, but the group still has plenty of talent heading into the 2022 season.

