Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

Maury Povich is ending his ‘Maury’ run

The dramatic television show will end this season

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 21, 2022 11 a.m. MDT
Talk show host Maury Povich smiles in Ashburn, Virginia.

Talk show host Maury Povich smiles as he is interviewed after he watched the Washington Football Team during their NFL football training camp at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2010. Povich will end his run as host of “Maury” after the current season, NBC Universal announced Monday.

Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Maury Povich will end his run as host of “Maury” after the current season, NBC Universal announced Monday.

Details: Povich will retire from “Maury” — the longest-running daytime talk show — after its current 24th season with NBC.

  • “Maury” was most recently renewed in 2020 to last through the 2021-22 season, per Deadline.
What he said: “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich said in a statement emailed to the Deseret News. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal.

  • “I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

History: “The Maury Povich Show” was originally launched in 1991 by Paramount Domestic Television where it lasted for seven seasons, per Deadline.

  • The show then became “Maury” in the ’90s before Studio USA took it over in 1998.
  • NBCUniversal later bought Studio USA, where it has been running for 24 seasons.
