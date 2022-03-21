Maury Povich is ending his ‘Maury’ run

Maury Povich will end his run as host of “Maury” after the current season, NBC Universal announced Monday.

Details: Povich will retire from “Maury” — the longest-running daytime talk show — after its current 24th season with NBC.



“Maury” was most recently renewed in 2020 to last through the 2021-22 season, per Deadline.

What he said: “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich said in a statement emailed to the Deseret News. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal.



“I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

History: “The Maury Povich Show” was originally launched in 1991 by Paramount Domestic Television where it lasted for seven seasons, per Deadline.

