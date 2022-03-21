Kanye West is barred from performing at Grammys due to ‘concerning online behaviour’

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards due to questionable behavior online, according to The Blast.

Details: Sources close to the rapper, who changed his name to Ye last year, said West’s team received a phone call, informing them that he had been pulled from the lineup of performers for the show.



West’s representative said that the team received a phone call on Friday, informing him that he had “unfortunately” been removed from the lineup of performers because of his “concerning online behavior.”

Representatives for the Recording Academy and CBS did not respond to requests for comment, according to Variety.

According to CBC News, West wasn’t confirmed to perform at the show, which has already announced acts from Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil’ Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

West’s album Donda is nominated for album of the year.

Flashback: This news comes after West aimed racial slurs at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammys next month, per NPR. The rapper was suspended from Instagram for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

