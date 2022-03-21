Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 21, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball College Basketball Sports

Former Wasatch Academy standout Mike Saunders Jr. is in the transfer portal again

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 21, 2022 2:27 p.m. MDT
SHARE Former Wasatch Academy standout Mike Saunders Jr. is in the transfer portal again
Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) brings the ball up court against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston.

Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) brings the ball up court against Houston during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston.

Justin Rex, Associated Press

A player who has significant ties to the state of Utah and the BYU basketball program has reportedly entered the transfer portal for the second time in two years.

On Monday, Verbal Commits reported that Cincinnati Bearcats sophomore guard Mike Saunders Jr., who played his high school ball at Utah’s Wasatch Academy, has entered the portal again after doing so last spring before he decided to return to Cincinnati.

Last year when the 6-foot, 185-pound Saunders entered the portal, he and BYU were reported to have had heavy mutual interest before he decided to return to the Bearcats.

Related

Saunders, who is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, was teammates at Wasatch Academy with current Cougars Caleb Lohner and Fousseyni Traore, as well as signee Richie Saunders, who is serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but is expected to join the team next season.

This season, Saunders Jr. came off the bench in all 33 of the Bearcats’ games and averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 assists and two rebounds in 20.4 minutes per contest.

Next Up In BYU sports
What’s next for Taysom Hill? Why his ‘experiment at quarterback’ may be over
Why BYU offensive lineman Keanu Saleapaga couldn’t quit football
BYU gets 1 more game in Provo with a trip to NIT semifinals in New York City on the line
BYU will host Washington State in NIT quarterfinals
After a disappointing end to a historic season, where will BYU women’s basketball go from here?
BYU’s 3-point shooting carries it to the NIT quarterfinals