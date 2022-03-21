‘Moon Knight’ star Ethan Hawke explains why his villain is different than others in Hollywood
Ethan Hawke said he plays ‘a sane lunatic’ in the new Marvel show
“Moon Knight” actor Ethan Hawke said his upcoming role as villain Arthur Harrow is unique because there are few villains in Hollywood like him.
Driving the news: “The histories of movies are paved with storytellers using mental illness as a building block for the villain,” said Hawke during a press conference for “Moon Knight,” which the Deseret News attended.
- In Hollywood, there are often “countless stories of mentally ill villains, and we have a mentally ill hero,” he said, referring to the “Moon Knight” hero, Steven Grant (who has a second personality in Marc Spector).
- “That’s fascinating: We’ve now inverted the whole process, and now as the antagonist, I can’t be crazy because the hero is crazy,” he said, “so, I have to find a sane lunatic or a sane malevolent source, and that was an interesting riddle for me.”
The backdrop: In the Marvel comics, the character Spector has dissociative identity disorder, which is why he has a number of other identities, including a millionaire named Steve Grant and a cab driver known as Jake Lockley.
- Disney+ previously said that Grant “discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.”
- As the two worlds merge together, the pair “must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt,” Disney+ said, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
“Moon Knight” premieres on Disney+ on March 30.