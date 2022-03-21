BYU football gets commitment from Vanderbilt transfer DB Gabe Jeudy

BYU’s secondary is getting an influx of talent.

On Monday night, former Vanderbilt defensive back Gabe Jeudy announced on Twitter that he is transferring to BYU ahead of the 2022-23 season.

A 3-star recruit according to 247Sports’ Composite rating, Jeudy has three years of eligibility remaining.

Listed at 6-1, 186 pounds, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native spent three years at Vanderbilt. Jeudy appeared in four games during a redshirt campaign in 2019, then played in seven games in 2020 and 12 games this past season in 2021.

Over the course of his career in Nashville, Jeudy recorded 63 total tackles, including 45 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

A 2-star recruit coming out of Ardrey Kell High School, Jeudy held offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and Tulane, in addition to most of the Ivy League.

Jeudy entered the transfer portal on Dec. 26, 2021, and received an offer from the Cougars on March 5.