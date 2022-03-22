FDA recalls Great Value pancake mix due to ‘foreign material’

The Food and Drug Administration issued a product recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

What is the reason for the recall? Continental Mills, the product manufacturer, issued the recall due to “a potential foreign material contamination,” reported the FDA.



“Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were found in a limited amount of product,” said the recall announcement.

At the time of reporting, no customers have reported any injuries or any findings of the material in their food.

How do I know if my pancake mix is a part of the recall? Recalled products include those with UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063 and a “best by” date of Sept. 1, 2023.



The affected product was shipped to Walmart stores nationwide, according to the FDA.

What should I do if I own the recalled product? If you find that you have a product from this lot in your pantry, the FDA urges you to throw the product away, or return the product to the store for a replacement or refund.



“Food safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to endure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately,” the recall notice said.

To learn more about the recall, you can visit the FDA website, or call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

About Continental Mills: “Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands. Continental Mills headquarters is located in Tukwila, Washington, and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States,” according to the recall notice.