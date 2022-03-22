Former Utah State coach Matt Wells is reportedly staying in the Big 12 ... sort of

Former Utah State Aggies football coach Matt Wells reportedly has a new job, and depending on your viewpoint, it’s either in the Big 12 Conference or it’s not.

On Tuesday, SoonerScoop first reported that Wells, who was fired last fall after 2.5 seasons as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders of the Big 12, has taken a job as a support staff member with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Sooners, of course, are expected to remain in the Big 12 until 2024, after which they and the Texas Longhorns will leave the conference for the SEC.

Wells, 48, went 44-34 in six seasons as head coach at Utah State (his alma mater, where he was a quarterback from 1993-1996) from 2013-2018.

In his final season, the Aggies went 10-2, which Wells parlayed into the head coaching job at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders went just 8-14 in his first two seasons at the helm before starting the 2021 campaign 5-3, but Wells was fired at that point nonetheless and Baylor assistant Joey McGuire was hired to replace him.

Wells will be joining the staff of another new head coach, as longtime Clemson assistant Brent Venables was hired to lead Oklahoma after Lincoln Riley left to become head coach at USC.

