How to watch BYU vs. Washington State in NIT quarterfinals

How to watch BYU vs. Washington State

NIT quarterfinals



Wednesday, 7 p.m. MDT

Marriott Center

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Radio: BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

Can BYU advance to the NIT semifinals?

For BYU: BYU is trying to advance to the NIT semifinals for the third time in the past 10 seasons — the Cougars made it to Madison Square Garden in the 2015-16 and 2012-13 seasons.

For Washington State: This is Washington State’s third appearance in the NIT quarterfinals and the first since 2011, when the Cougars made it all the way to the NIT semifinals in New York City.

What is BYU basketball’s recent history?

For BYU: BYU is 13-2 in NIT games played at the Marriott Center. That includes two earlier wins this year over Northern Iowa and Long Beach State as well as 11 straight wins from 1986 to 2016 before BYU lost a home NIT game in 2017.

For Washington State: Washington State is 2-4 on the road historically in the NIT, including an upset win over SMU on Sunday in the second round.

What happens if BYU wins?

The winner of this game will play the winner of Texas A&M and Wake Forest in the NIT semifinals in New York City on Tuesday, March 29.