Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball College Basketball Sports

How to watch BYU vs. Washington State in NIT quarterfinals

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 22, 2022 7 p.m. MDT
SHARE How to watch BYU vs. Washington State in NIT quarterfinals
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George and the Cougars will play Washington State in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center.

BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) high-fives with fans after BYU defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. George and the Cougars will play Washington State in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

How to watch BYU vs. Washington State

NIT quarterfinals

  • Wednesday, 7 p.m. MDT
  • Marriott Center
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Livestream: Watch ESPN
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

Can BYU advance to the NIT semifinals?

For BYU: BYU is trying to advance to the NIT semifinals for the third time in the past 10 seasons — the Cougars made it to Madison Square Garden in the 2015-16 and 2012-13 seasons.

For Washington State: This is Washington State’s third appearance in the NIT quarterfinals and the first since 2011, when the Cougars made it all the way to the NIT semifinals in New York City.

What is BYU basketball’s recent history?

For BYU: BYU is 13-2 in NIT games played at the Marriott Center. That includes two earlier wins this year over Northern Iowa and Long Beach State as well as 11 straight wins from 1986 to 2016 before BYU lost a home NIT game in 2017.

For Washington State: Washington State is 2-4 on the road historically in the NIT, including an upset win over SMU on Sunday in the second round.

What happens if BYU wins?

The winner of this game will play the winner of Texas A&M and Wake Forest in the NIT semifinals in New York City on Tuesday, March 29.

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU football edge rusher Logan Fano injures ACL
The curious history of BYU and Washington State on the hardwood
What’s at stake in BYU’s NIT quarterfinal matchup against Washington State
2 former BYU quarterbacks could be impacted greatly by picks in the latest Mel Kiper mock draft
BYU running back Chris Brooks a welcome addition, on and off the field
Cougars get commitment from Vanderbilt transfer DB Gabe Jeudy