Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 
Former Utah high school basketball star reportedly enters transfer portal

Isaac Johnson played sparingly as a freshman for Oregon this season

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 22, 2022 3:10 p.m. MDT
Oregon center Isaac Johnson reportedly has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Oregon center Isaac Johnson shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Johnson reportedly has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Young Kwak, Associated Press

Former American Fork High standout Isaac Johnson is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal after one season at the University of Oregon.

Verbal Commits and The Oregonian reported that the 7-foot center has entered the portal after playing sparse minutes as a reserve this season for the Ducks.

What did Isaac Johnson do at Oregon this season?

Johnson averaged 5.4 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest in 14 games this season, which ended for the Ducks when they fell to Texas A&M in the NIT second round last Saturday.

His best game came against Chaminade, when Johnson made 4 of 4 field goals and had eight points, two rebounds and a steal. He also faced his brother, Spencer Johnson, when BYU beat Oregon back in November.

He will have three years of eligibility, according to The Oregonian.

Was Isaac Johnson highly recruited?

Johnson was rated the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2019 college basketball recruiting class by ESPN and was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals coming out of American Fork. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Oregon.

