Former Utah high school basketball star reportedly enters transfer portal

Former American Fork High standout Isaac Johnson is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal after one season at the University of Oregon.

Verbal Commits and The Oregonian reported that the 7-foot center has entered the portal after playing sparse minutes as a reserve this season for the Ducks.

PORTAL: Oregon F/C Isaac Johnson has entered. https://t.co/thJ5Hi0EJG — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2022

What did Isaac Johnson do at Oregon this season?

Johnson averaged 5.4 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest in 14 games this season, which ended for the Ducks when they fell to Texas A&M in the NIT second round last Saturday.

His best game came against Chaminade, when Johnson made 4 of 4 field goals and had eight points, two rebounds and a steal. He also faced his brother, Spencer Johnson, when BYU beat Oregon back in November.

He will have three years of eligibility, according to The Oregonian.

Was Isaac Johnson highly recruited?

Johnson was rated the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2019 college basketball recruiting class by ESPN and was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals coming out of American Fork. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Oregon.