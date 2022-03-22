NASA confirms 5,000 planets outside of the solar system

New technology has made it easier for scientists to discover new planets. On Monday, NASA confirmed the existence of 5,000 exoplanets.
The discovery: On March 21, the NASA planetary odometer revealed 65 more exoplanets — planets outside of our solar system — confirming the existence of over 5,000 of the planets.
- “The 5,000-plus planets found so far include small, rocky worlds like Earth, gas giants many times larger than Jupiter. ... There are ‘super-Earths,’ in which are possible rocky worlds bigger than our own, and ‘mini-Neptunes,’ smaller versions of our system’s Neptune,” NASA reported.
Is there life out there? Out of the 5,000-plus planets found, NASA reports 31% of them to be “super-Earth” like planets.
- “To my thinking, it is inevitable that we’ll find some kind of life somewhere,” said Alexander Wolszczan, a lead author for NASA.
How are planets discovered? NASA uses the “wobble” method, and others to discover new planets.
- When passing near a star, a planet's gravitational pull will cause the star to “wobble.”
- Scientists track the subtle movement of a star to discover any nearby planets, according to NPR.
- Another method used is the transit method. NASA sent a telescope to space that watched over 170,000 stars. When a planet would pass by, it would cause a dip in the light of the stars, letting the scientists know that a planet was close by. This is known as the transit method, as reported by NPR.