BYU football edge rusher Logan Fano injures ACL

Few recent BYU football signees have held more promise than Logan Fano.

A 247Sports’ Composite three-star recruit coming out of Timpview High School, Fano was expected to make his collegiate debut this upcoming 2022-23 season, but Cougar fans will have to wait a little while longer to see him in action.

On Tuesday, Fano announced on Twitter that he has injured his ACL.

“For everyone asking, I’ve injured my ACL and will be getting surgery soon,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the continued love and support. I’ll be back, ready to go. Logan 2.0 is (on the way)! Go COUGS!”

For everyone asking, I’ve injured my ACL and will be getting surgery soon. Thank you for all the continued love and support, I’ll be back ready to go. Logan 2.0 is otw! GO COUGS! 💙🤙🏽 (I won’t be answering questions at this time) — 💙LOGAN FANO🎸 (@LoganFano) March 22, 2022

On March 15, Fano tweeted that he had suffered a “minor setback” during spring camp, but the extent of the setback wasn’t known at the time.

Fano had been having a standout camp for the Cougars, and in an interview with 247Sports’ Jeff Hansen, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki had nothing but good things to say about the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender.

“Logan has done a phenomenal job,” Tuiaki said. “He is a lot farther ahead for a guy that is really new in college. Obviously he is a return missionary and he has a little bit more age to him, just as far as physically.

“(He’s a) twitchy kid and you can tell that football is his profession. He studies the game, when we give our install and he comes back, he doesn’t make very many mistakes — and the mistakes that he does make, when we correct them, he corrects them. So, he’s bumped himself up and made himself a legitimate candidate for playing time.”

A member of BYU’s 2021 class, Fano chose the Cougars over offers from Utah, Oklahoma, Washington, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Michigan, and others.