2022 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of the Year

Gavin Morgan, Piute, 5-8, PG, Sr.

Led Piute to 1A state title by averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

1A First Team

Brooks Dalton, Piute, 6-4, Wing, Jr. — 11.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.1 spg.

Kyler Bennett, Panguitch, 6-6, C, Sr. — 11.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg.

Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Jr. — 12.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.1 spg.

Tuck Davis, Manila, 6-0, F, Jr. — 17.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg.

Miles Roberts, Bryce Valley, 6-5, F, Sr. — 14.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.8 bpg.

Jaden Westwood, Piute, 6-1, W, Sr. — 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.9 spg.

1A Second Team

MaCoy Harris, Valley, 6-2, SG, Jr. — 14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg.

Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6-2, F, So. — 13.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 spg.

Paxton Wolfley, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Sr. — 8.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg.

Kyler Hughes, Manila, 5-9, G, Jr. — 12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg.

Orlando Alvarez, Wendover, 5-9, G/F, Jr. — 427 pts, 71 3s, 78 rebounds.

Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley, 6-0, G, Sr. — 13.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg.

1A Third Team

Kyle Morgan, Piute, 5-9, G, Sr. — 6.4 ppg, 1.5 spg.

Brett James, Whitehorse, 5-9, G, Sr. — 13.9 ppg.

Carter Curry, Tabiona, 5-10, G, Sr. — 10.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg.

Holden Peterson, Tintic, 6-1, PF, Sr. — 16.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.1 spg, 1.4 bpg.

Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 6-3, F, Jr. — 9.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg.

Trey Rose, Milford, 5-8, G, Jr. — 15.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.1 spg, 46.3 FG%.

1A Honorable Mention

Hunter Mitchell, Wayne, 6-5, C, Jr.

Andres Falaschini, Diamond Ranch, 6-6, F, Jr.

D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse, 6-1, F, Jr.

Layton Spencer, Valley, 6-0, PG, Sr.

Raegen Gleave, Piute, 6-1, F, Sr.

Boston Freestone, Monticello, 6-1, G, Sr.

Riley Carrillo, Rich, 6-2, F, Sr.

Hunter Pace, Rich, 5-11, G, Jr.

Seth Sheppard, Monument Valley, 6-4, G/C/F, Sr.

Dicein Taylor, Altamont, 6-1, F, Jr.

Cooper Snell, Tintic, 5-11, PG, Sr.

Peyton Lunceford, ICS, G, Sr.

Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Brooks Dalton, Piute.

Gavin Morgan, Piute.

Kyle Morgan, Piute.

Paxton Wolfley, Panguitch.

Tucker Chappell, Panguitch.

Note: All-tourney teams selected by Deseret News writers.