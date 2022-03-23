‘Moon Knight’ directors tease what to expect in the show’s final two episodes

The final two episodes of “Moon Knight” will be different than the rest of the series, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead told the Deseret News.

Driving the news: Moorhead told me that the fourth episode of the series has “something in it that’s extremely exciting for us” that will have “consequences” for the rest of the series.



The next episodes — episodes five and six — “are also going to have very much their own individual personality from the other four episodes and from each other,” Moorhead said.

“Is that too vague of an answer? I’m sorry,” he added.

The bigger picture: Moorhead said that “each episode very much has its own personality.” He said the first two episodes “talk to each other a bit more,” but otherwise are a little distinct from each other.



“Episode Four has something in it that’s extremely exciting for us,” he said. “We can’t say a whole lot more because that’s gonna ruin all the fun.”

What to watch: “Moon Knight” tells the story of Steven Grant, a bumbling museum employee who learns he has dissociative identity disorder and a second personality by the name of Marc Spector.



The two personalities end up having to team up to fight off the villainous Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who has his own take on how the world should end and how everyone should be judged.

“Moon Knight” premieres on Disney+ beginning March 30.

