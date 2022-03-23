President Biden plans Europe trip amid Ukraine war. Here’s what you should know

President Joe Biden will visit Europe as Ukraine remains at war with Russia, which launched an unprovoked attack against the European nation at the end of February.
Why it matters: Biden will be in meetings throughout the week to discuss how the United States and its European allies plan to hold Russia accountable for the war.
- It’s also a big deal that Biden is visiting Europe as Ukraine remains under heavy shelling and attacks from Russia.
What’s happening: Biden plans to meet with European allies this week. He will also announce more sanctions against Moscow, per The Washington Post.
What they’re saying: “The president is traveling to Europe to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes,” Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday.
What to watch: Biden will likely announce sanctions against “hundreds of members of Russia’s lower house of Parliament,” per The New York Times.
- The new sanctions will directly impact the State Duma, which is the lower house of Russia’s Parliament, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- At the same time, Poland said it would expel 45 Russians, who were accused of being “spies pretending to be diplomats.”