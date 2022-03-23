Facebook Twitter
3 keys to BYU’s loss against Washington State

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 23, 2022 9:14 p.m. MDT
Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson, wearing grey, goes up for a shot with Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore defending.

Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) goes up for a shot with Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) defending as BYU and Washington State play in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 2 seeded BYU fell 77-58 to No. 4 Washington State Wednesday night in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center. WSU advances to the NIT semifinals next Tuesday against Texas A&M at Madison Square Garden. BYU finishes the season 24-11.

  • Washington State was led by guard Michael Flowers, who erupted for 27 points, including four 3-pointers.
  • As a team, WSU made 9 of 27 3-pointers, compared to BYU’s 3 of 20 from 3-point range. WSU finished the first half on a 23-8 run to take command of the game.
  • BYU cut the deficit to three points with 13 minutes remaining, but that’s when Tyrell Roberts and Flowers took over to build a 23-point advantage. BYU had 17 turnovers, compared to just six for WSU. Washington State recorded 11 steals.
