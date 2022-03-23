3 keys to BYU’s loss against Washington State

No. 2 seeded BYU fell 77-58 to No. 4 Washington State Wednesday night in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center. WSU advances to the NIT semifinals next Tuesday against Texas A&M at Madison Square Garden. BYU finishes the season 24-11.



Washington State was led by guard Michael Flowers, who erupted for 27 points, including four 3-pointers.

As a team, WSU made 9 of 27 3-pointers, compared to BYU’s 3 of 20 from 3-point range. WSU finished the first half on a 23-8 run to take command of the game.

BYU cut the deficit to three points with 13 minutes remaining, but that’s when Tyrell Roberts and Flowers took over to build a 23-point advantage. BYU had 17 turnovers, compared to just six for WSU. Washington State recorded 11 steals.