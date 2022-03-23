Instant analysis: Jazz overwhelmed by Celtics on both ends in blowout loss

BOSTON — The Utah Jazz lost to the Boston Celtics, 125-97, on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

As has been the case before, there aren’t enough good things from this game from the Jazz’s stand point to warrant a “High Notes” section. So, buckle up and get ready for a lot of not great things.

Low Notes

The Celtics started out the night hitting every single one of their first 10 shots, including going 6-of-6 from 3-point range. That flurry consisted of some seriously crazy shots — contested 3s, one-legged fading midrange jumpers, buzzer beaters. There’s not a lot you can do when the other team is shooting 100% from the floor and hitting even the tougher shots that you’re giving them.

What you can do when the other team has that kind of a start, is continue to defend in the right way and make things hard on the Celtics when they finally come back down to Earth and miss some shots. But the Jazz weren’t able to do that and instead allowed some pretty horrible offensive rebounds on the Celtics’ rare misses, which the Celtics then converted on for second-chance points. You might look at a box score and notice that the Jazz’s offensive rebound and second-chance point numbers are larger than that of the Celtics, but do not be deceived. The Celtics did not miss a lot of shots, meaning fewer rebounds. Even so, the Jazz had 17 second-chance points but had 17 second-chance opportunities so they could have had at least 34 second-chance points but only ended up scoring on seven of those chances. The Celtics on the other hand had nearly as many second-chance points (14) but only had nine second-chance opportunities.

I think that we’re getting to the point that we might actually have to talk about playing Nickeil Alexander-Walker over Trent Forrest. I think that Forrest has been excellent for the Jazz when they have been in need and he stepped up when they didn’t have other options last season with both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley injured and then he has provided some much needed relief this season as a third ballhandler, but the Jazz have developed and turned to Forrest because they didn’t have many other options, if any. But now they have two guys waiting in the wings in Alexander-Walker and Jared Butler who could probably develop on the defensive end pretty quickly and they have reliable shots. Forrest not demanding any respect and having gravity on the offensive end is creating some real spacing problems for the Jazz. When he is in the game and against tough opponents, it starts to look really bad.

Mitchell finished the night with 37 points but was also a huge part of the ball sticking. I think it’s possible to look at the fact that the Jazz did not have Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House Jr., and that they didn’t get much help from Jordan Clarkson or Rudy Gay or Eric Paschall, but it has to start with the guys that are initiating the offense like Mitchell and Mike Conley and those guys didn’t seem to be willing to do the work necessary to beat the Celtics.

Flat Notes