Utah State forward Justin Bean declares for NBA draft

Utah State’s do-everything basketball star has declared for the NBA draft.

On Wednesday, forward Justin Bean announced his decision to forgo his final year of college eligibility and explore a pro career on Twitter, saying his time in Logan “allowed me to live out dreams I didn’t know I had.”

Bean has been an instrumental part of the USU basketball program since joining the team as a walkon in the 2017-18 season. The 6-foot-7 native of Moore, Oklahoma, native earned all-Mountain West honors each of his three seasons as a starter, including second-team citations the past two years.

During the 2021-22 season, Bean led the Aggies in scoring (17.4 points per game), rebounding (9.9) and steals (1.5). He was also second in blocks (0.5) and fourth in assists (2.6). He led the Mountain West in double-doubles with 19 and was the league’s top rebounder.

In his first as a starter during the 2019-20 campaign, Bean averaged a double-double, with 11.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

“I’ll always be an Aggie. As true-blooded as they come,” Bean wrote on Twitter. “The road that got me to where I am now was challenging, but it couldn’t have been more rewarding. I now have something that every college basketball player dreams of having when it’s all said and done…

“No regrets.”