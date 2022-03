High school girls basketball: Rosters announced for senior all-star games

The Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association senior girls all-star games will be held Saturday at Juan Diego High with a quadrupleheader of games.

Tipping things off is the 6A vs. 6A game at 10 a.m., followed by the 1A vs. 2A game at noon, the 3A vs. 4A game at 2 p.m., and then the 5A vs. 5A game at 4 p.m.

The region coaches of the year will be honored at halftime of each game. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children, students and senior citizens. Children under 4 are free. The UGBCA says this is a cash-only event.

Class 6A Light

Coach: Nancy Warner, Lone Peak

Zariah Jenkins, Riverton

Teagan Gray, Skyridge

Lexi Jensen, Herriman

Teuila Nawahine, Lone Peak

Mia Austin, Fremont

Ruby Vaitu’u, Granger

Belle Christensen, Riverton

Abby McDougal, Riverton

Class 6A Dark

Coach: Michael O’Connor, Westlake

Tessa Chaney, Westlake

Kylee Mabry, Davis

Emily Evans, American Fork

Jill Lungren, Westlake

Karina Grayer, Cyprus

Delaney Baker, Farmington

Kaylee Headrick, Westlake

Ruby McLeish, Bingham

Class 5A Light

Coach: Holli Averett, Springville

Sheridan Liggett, Maple Mountain

Eve Schmalbeck, Cedar Valley

Olivia Tassainer, Cottonwood

Edna Niumeitolu, Jordan

Brinlee McRae, Alta

Ashleigh Mousser, Springville

Macklyn Mortensen, Salem HIlls

Gaby Goo, Orem

Class 5A Dark

Coach: Sean Seastrand, Lehi

Maci Wall, Lehi

Alyssa Blanck, Olympus

Jamisyn Heaton, Lehi

Grace MacKay, Viewmont

Brooklyn Davies, Olympus

Mary Sheets, Olympus

Riley Johnson, Bountiful

Erica Clark, Skyline

Class 4A

Coach: Ron Denos, Desert Hills

Macy Hellstern, Sky View

Julia Jacobson, Desert Hills

Sa’de Turlington, Desert Hills

Enid Vaifanua, Desert Hills

Alivia Cluff, Desert Hills

Haven Brown, Mountain Crest

Ella Goldman, Bear River

Rachel Larson, Sky View

Kallie Marchant, Bear River

Mya Garfield, Sky View

Emma Jensen, Pineview

Class 3A

Coach: Josh Pike, Judge Memorial

Janel Blazzard, Morgan

Tambrie Tuttle, Emery

Teya Sidberry, Judge

Kate Robinson, Richfield

Becca Poulsen, Richfield

Baylee Jacobsen, Emery

Marika Collins, Judge Memorial

Mia Jones, Layton Christian

Alex Trussell, Morgan

Reagan Sanderson, South Summit

Ashlynd Hunt, Delta

Class 2A

Coach: Klint Glover, Kanab

Grayce Glover, Kanab

Baylee Clayburn, Duchesne

Paige Cummings, Millard

Avery Brown, Beaver

Aspen Okerlund, South Sevier

Tyler Nez, Kanab

Noah Moyle, Enterprise

Kenzlee Carter, Beaver

Aubree Lunt, Millard

Halle Hutchings, Beaver

Class 1A

Coach: Jake Fabrizio, Tabiona

Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona

Ambria Lutz, RIch

Kyan Orton, Panquitch

Leslie Luna, Wendover

Allee Vandyke, Wayne

Tayla Mckee, Rich

Brittyn Heaton, Valley

Madie Rhoades, Tabiona

Kristen Stewart, Bryce Valley

Reagan Syrett, Bryce Valley

Here’s a rundown of the region coaches of the year who will be honored during halftime of their respective games:

Region 1 — Anne Jones, Davis.

Region 2 — JoBe Grayer, Cyprus.

Region 3 — Jake Timpson, Copper Hills; Jodi Lee, Riverton.

Region 4— Shaylee Nielson, Skyridge.

Region 5 — Roger Farnsworth, Viewmont.

Region 6 — Tupusala Asiata, Highland.

Region 7 — Tony Ingle, Cedar Valley; Tes Soracco, Cottonwood.

Region 8 — Sean Seastrand, Lehi.

Region 9 — Holli Averett, Springville.

Region 10 — Ron Denos, Desert Hills.

Region 11 — Vanessa Hall, Sky View.

Region 12 — Marc Peterson, Richfield.

Region 13 — Megan Vera, Grantsville.

Region 14 — Jessica Thayne, Union.

Region 15 — Josh Pike, Judge Memorial.

Region 16 — Lexa Larsen, North Sevier.

Region 17 — Craig Morris, Waterford.

Region 18 — Paora Winitana, American Heritage.

Region 19 — Tracy Johnson, South Sevier.

Region 20 — Ryan Cottam, Escalante.

Region 21 — Domenick Tangaro, Wendover.

Region 22 — Jake Fabrizio, Tabiona.

Region 23 — Joni Dickson, Whitehorse.