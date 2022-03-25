Catching up on the high school football prospects committed to BYU and Utah for 2023

The transfer portal has made college football recruiting even more of a nonstop activity than it already previously was, but even the recruitment of high school athletes doesn’t take much of a break, as programs are always looking to load up future signing classes.

To illustrate the point, the BYU Cougars have received two commitments for the class of 2023 since February’s 2022 national signing day, not to mention two before the 2022 cycle even (unofficially) ended.

It’s a similar story for the Utah Utes, who received a commitment from a player in the class of 2023 before February’s 2022 signing day (the Utah State Aggies do not yet have any commits for 2023 that are publicly known).

Here’s a look at each of those players who are committed to BYU and Utah for 2023 so far.

BYU Cougars

Emmanuel Waller

DL — Chelsea (Chelsea, Alabama).

6-foot-4, 240 pounds.

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals

The most recent prospect to publicly commit to the Cougars, Waller announced his pledge on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Waller also holds the distinction of being the only prospect committed to BYU so far to have higher than a 3-star rating, as he is considered a 4-star by Rivals.

He also is the first prospect from outside Utah to commit to BYU as part of this class. Perhaps most promising for the Cougars is that Waller holds scholarship offers from numerous Power Five schools, according to both 247 Sports and Rivals.

Stan Raass

DL — Skyridge (Lehi).

6-foot-1, 290 pounds.

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

The first player to publicly commit to the Cougars’ 2023 class in 2022, Raass announced his decision via social media on March 7.

According to both 247 Sports and Rivals, Raass also holds scholarship offers from Pac-12 schools Oregon State and Washington State in addition to BYU.

Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio

ATH — Timpview (Provo).

5-foot-11, 190 pounds.

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Originally from Hawaii, Anahu-Ambrosio committed to the Cougars in October of 2021 while at Timpview High School nearby BYU’s campus.

Both 247 Sports and Rivals have listed that he has been offered a scholarship by BYU, while 247 also has listed that he has been offered by Utah State.

Pokaiaua Haunga

ATH — Timpview (Provo).

5-foot-11, 200 pounds.

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

The first player overall to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2023 class, Haunga did so back in January of 2021 before the class of 2021 was finalized.

Both 247 Sports and Rivals report that Haunga holds a scholarship offer from Washington State in addition to BYU, while 247 indicates that he also holds offers from Utah State and Nevada (Haunga tweeted about receiving offers from Washington State and Nevada just in the last few days).

Utah Utes

Mateaki Helu

ATH — Tooele (Tooele).

6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

The lone prospect to commit to the Utes so far as part of the class of 2023, Helu announced his pledge back in August of 2021, well before the class of 2022 was finalized.

247 Sports and Rivals both report that Helu also holds scholarship offers from BYU, Baylor, Nebraska and Oklahoma State, with Rivals reporting that he also holds one from Utah State.