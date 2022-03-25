Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 25, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball Sports High School Sports

2022 Deseret News girls basketball 5A All-State team

Here’s a look at the Deseret News 5A girls basketball all-state team highlighted by Player of the Year, Lehi’s Jamisyn Heaton

James Edward By James Edward
 March 25, 2022 7 a.m. MDT
Highland’s Sosefina Langi , wearing black, tries to knock the ball away from Lehi’s Jamisyn Heaton , wearing whiteduring a 5A semifinal game

Highland’s Sosefina Langi tries to knock the ball away from Lehi’s Jamisyn Heaton during a 5A semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Lehi won 49-38.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

5A Player of the Year

Jamisyn Heaton, Lehi, 5-10, Wing, Sr.

Led Lehi to a 5A runner-up finish by averaging 17.0 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals.

jamisyn.jpg

5A Player of Year —&nbsp;Jamisyn Heaton

Provided by Lehi
1 of 19
alyssa.blanck.jpeg

5A First Team —&nbsp;Alyssa Blanck, Olympus

Provided by Olympus
2 of 19
ellie.esplin.jpg

5A First Team —&nbsp;Ellie Esplin, Springville

Provided by Springville
3 of 19
Summer.jpg

5A First Team —&nbsp;Summer Christensen, Timpanogos

Provided by Timpanogos
4 of 19
brooke.pennington.jpg

5A First Team —&nbsp;Brooke Pennington, Springville

Provided by Springville
5 of 19
Tina_Njike.jpg

5A First Team —&nbsp;Tina Njike, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
6 of 19
Sheridan_Liggett___Maple_Mountain.jpg

5A First Team —&nbsp;Sheridan Liggett, Maple Mountain

Provided by Maple Mountain
7 of 19
taylor.harvey.bountiful.JPG

5A Second Team —&nbsp;Taylor Harvey, Bountiful

Provided by Bountiful
8 of 19
brinlee.mcrae.jpg

5A Second Team —&nbsp;Brinlee McRae, Alta
9 of 19
Hinemoa_Aston.jpg

5A Second Team —&nbsp;Hinemoa Aston, Timpview

Provided by Timpview
10 of 19
sosefina.langi.jpg

5A Second Team —&nbsp;Sosefina Langi, Highland

Provided by Highland
11 of 19
gabbie.goo.jpg

5A Second Team —&nbsp;Gaby Goo, Orem

Provided by Orem
12 of 19
macie.jpg

5A Second Team —&nbsp;Maci Wall, Lehi

Provided by Lehi
13 of 19
mia.tarver.east_copy.jpg

5A Third Team —&nbsp;Mia Tarver, East

Provided by East
14 of 19
Fui_Niumeitolu.jpg

5A Third Team —&nbsp;Fui Niumeitolu, Jordan

Provided by Jordan
15 of 19
kayla.porray.jpg

5A Third Team —&nbsp;Kayla Porray, Springville

Provided by Springville
16 of 19
Ainsley_Thurber.jpeg

5A Third Team —&nbsp;Ainsley Thurber, Stansbury

Provided by Stansbury
17 of 19
Ayla_Williams.jpeg

5A Third Team —&nbsp;Ayla Williams, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
18 of 19
ali.tripp.cotton.jpeg

5A Third Team —&nbsp;Ali Tripp, Cottonwood

Provided by Cottonwood
19 of 19
5A First Team

Alyssa Blanck, Olympus, 6-2, G/F, Sr. — 18.8 ppg, 91% FT, 10.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg

Ellie Esplin, Springville, 5-7, G, Jr. — 13.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.0 spg

Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, 5-5, G, Jr. — 18.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 83 steals

Brooke Pennington, Springville, 5-6, G, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg

Tina Njike, Skyline, 6-3, C, Jr. — 17.4 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 14 apg

Sheridan Liggett, Maple Mountain, 5-8, G, Sr. — 19.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.2 apg

5A Second Team

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, 6-3, W, Fr. — , 15.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 1.8 apg

Brinlee McRae, Alta, 5-8, PG, Sr. — 19.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 3.2 spg

Hinemoa Aston, Timpview, 5-5, PG, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 2.5 spg

Sosefina Langi, Highland, 5-10, G, Jr. — 13.9 ppg

Gaby Goo, Orem, 6-0, F/C, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.0 apg

Maci Wall, Lehi, 5-9, W, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg

5A Third Team

Mia Tarver, East, 5-7, G, Sr. — 15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 4.4 spg

Fui Niumeitolu, Jordan, 5-11, G, So. — 13 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.5 spg

Kayla Porray, Springville, 5-8, G, Jr. — 10.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Ainsley Thurber, Stansbury, 5-10, G/F, Sr. — 14.3 ppg, 106 rebounds, 44 assists, 49 steals

Ayla Williams, Skyline, 6-1, PF, Fr. — 13.7 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.8 spg, 3.0 bpg, 1.8 apg

Ali Tripp, Cottonwood, 5-8, G, Jr. — 16.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.0 spg

5A Honorable Mention

Olivia Kaaihue, Cedar Valley, 5-7, G, So.

Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills, 6-1, C, Fr.

Eve Schmalbeck, Cedar Valley, 5-11, F, Sr.

Georgia Hatton, Woods Cross, 6-0, F, Jr.

Jordan Woodford, Uintah, 5-11, G, Sr.

Lea Afu, Jordan, 5-10, F, Jr.

Ashleigh Mousser, Springville, 5-8, F, Sr.

Macklyn Mortensen, Salem Hills, 5-6, G, Sr.

Abby Topham, Olympus, 5-11, F/C, Jr.

Cecilia Olevao, Highland, 5-11, C, Jr.

Melissa McCauley, Payson, 5-10, G, Sr.

Olivia Backus, Hillcrest, 5-6, G, Jr.

Sophia Legate, Highland, 5-10, G, Jr.

Naomi Nicholson, Cedar Valley, 5-6, G, Sr.

Tegan Mecham, Box Elder, 5-10, F, Sr.

Tera Smith, Lehi, 6-0, C, Sr.

