2022 Deseret News girls basketball 5A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
5A Player of the Year
Jamisyn Heaton, Lehi, 5-10, Wing, Sr.
Led Lehi to a 5A runner-up finish by averaging 17.0 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals.
5A First Team
Alyssa Blanck, Olympus, 6-2, G/F, Sr. — 18.8 ppg, 91% FT, 10.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg
Ellie Esplin, Springville, 5-7, G, Jr. — 13.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.0 spg
Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, 5-5, G, Jr. — 18.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 83 steals
Brooke Pennington, Springville, 5-6, G, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg
Tina Njike, Skyline, 6-3, C, Jr. — 17.4 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 14 apg
Sheridan Liggett, Maple Mountain, 5-8, G, Sr. — 19.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.2 apg
5A Second Team
Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, 6-3, W, Fr. — , 15.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 1.8 apg
Brinlee McRae, Alta, 5-8, PG, Sr. — 19.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 3.2 spg
Hinemoa Aston, Timpview, 5-5, PG, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 2.5 spg
Sosefina Langi, Highland, 5-10, G, Jr. — 13.9 ppg
Gaby Goo, Orem, 6-0, F/C, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.0 apg
Maci Wall, Lehi, 5-9, W, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg
5A Third Team
Mia Tarver, East, 5-7, G, Sr. — 15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 4.4 spg
Fui Niumeitolu, Jordan, 5-11, G, So. — 13 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.5 spg
Kayla Porray, Springville, 5-8, G, Jr. — 10.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Ainsley Thurber, Stansbury, 5-10, G/F, Sr. — 14.3 ppg, 106 rebounds, 44 assists, 49 steals
Ayla Williams, Skyline, 6-1, PF, Fr. — 13.7 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.8 spg, 3.0 bpg, 1.8 apg
Ali Tripp, Cottonwood, 5-8, G, Jr. — 16.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.0 spg
5A Honorable Mention
Olivia Kaaihue, Cedar Valley, 5-7, G, So.
Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills, 6-1, C, Fr.
Eve Schmalbeck, Cedar Valley, 5-11, F, Sr.
Georgia Hatton, Woods Cross, 6-0, F, Jr.
Jordan Woodford, Uintah, 5-11, G, Sr.
Lea Afu, Jordan, 5-10, F, Jr.
Ashleigh Mousser, Springville, 5-8, F, Sr.
Macklyn Mortensen, Salem Hills, 5-6, G, Sr.
Abby Topham, Olympus, 5-11, F/C, Jr.
Cecilia Olevao, Highland, 5-11, C, Jr.
Melissa McCauley, Payson, 5-10, G, Sr.
Olivia Backus, Hillcrest, 5-6, G, Jr.
Sophia Legate, Highland, 5-10, G, Jr.
Naomi Nicholson, Cedar Valley, 5-6, G, Sr.
Tegan Mecham, Box Elder, 5-10, F, Sr.
Tera Smith, Lehi, 6-0, C, Sr.
Deseret News 5A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Brooke Pennington, Springville
Ellie Esplin, Springville
Kayla Porray, Springville
Jamisyn Heaton, Lehi
Maci Wall, Lehi
Taylor Harvey, Bountiful
Note: All-tourney teams selected by Deseret News writers