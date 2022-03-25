2022 Deseret News girls basketball 3A All-State team
Here’s a look at the Deseret News 3A girls basketball all-state team highlighted by Ms. Basketball, Judge’s Teya Sidberry, and Player of the Year, Grantsville’s Kenzie Allen.
Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
Ms. Basketball
Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 6-1, Sr., F
Led Judge to 3A state title and a perfect record by averaging 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 3.0 assists.
3A Player of the Year
Kenzie Allen, Grantsville, 5-8, PG, Jr.
Second leading scorer in 3A averaging 20.5 points to go along with her 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.7 steals per game.
3A First Team
Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 6-3, C, Jr. — 17.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.8 bpg
Janel Blazzard, Morgan, 5-6, PG, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg
Bianca Silva, Layton Christian, 5-7, PG, Jr. — 16.0 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 spg
Marika Collins, Judge Memorial, 5-7, G/F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 apg
Tambrie Tuttle, Emery, 5-11, C/G/F, Sr. — 12.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 81% FT
Rebecca Poulsen, Richfield, 5-4, G, Sr. — 9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 spg
3A Second Team
Baylee Jacobson, Emery, 5-7, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 73% FT
Ruzgar Boyle, Layton Christian, 5-8, SG, Jr. — 15 ppg, 70 3s, 50% 3s
Reagan Sanderson, South Summit, 5-4, PG/SG, Sr. — 15.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.4 spg, 61s
Alex Trussell, Morgan, 6-3, PF/C, Sr. — 11 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.0 bpg
Sydney Knutson, Richfield, 5-5, G, Jr. — 5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.3 spg
Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan, 6-3, C, So. — 11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg
3A Third Team
Kinslee Drake, Union, 5-9, F, Sr. — 11.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.6 spg
Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, G/SF, Fr. — 10.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 spg
Kate Robinson, Richfield, 5-6, PG, Sr. — 6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.3 spg
Mia Jones, Layton Christian, 5-10, G, Sr. — 10.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 41% 3s
Elena Birkeland, Morgan, 5-8, SG, Jr. — 11.0 ppg, 2.5 spg
Ashley Christensen, Ogden, 5-10, SG, Jr. — 11.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 spg
3A Honorable Mention
Ashlynd Hunt, Delta, 5-4, G, Sr.
Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 5-6, G, Jr.
Sydney Orth, Carbon, 5-10, F, Sr.
Kayla Hamblin, Summit Academy, 5-8, G, Sr.
Tatum Tanner, Emery, 6-5, C, Jr.
Harlee Nicoll, Canyon View, 6-0, PF, Sr.
Destinee Flores, Summit Academy, 5-4, G, So.
Ella Christian, Summit Academy, 5-7, G, Sr.
Alynn Crooms, Juan Diego, 5-5, G, Jr.
Avia Stowell, Juab, 6-0, C, Jr.
Brynn Gordon, Emery, 5-6, G, Sr.
Kate Smith, Delta, 5-6, G, Jr.
Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial
Marika Collins, Judge Memorial
Rebeccca Poulsen, Richfield
Nicole Willardson, Richfield
Janel Blazzard, Morgan
Bianca Silva, Layton Christian
Note: All-tourney teams selected by Deseret News writers