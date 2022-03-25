Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 25, 2022 | 
2022 Deseret News girls basketball 3A All-State team

Here’s a look at the Deseret News 3A girls basketball all-state team highlighted by Ms. Basketball, Judge’s Teya Sidberry, and Player of the Year, Grantsville’s Kenzie Allen.

James Edward By James Edward
 March 25, 2022 7 a.m. MDT
Grantsville’s Kenzie Allen goes for a layup

Grantsville’s Kenzie Allen goes for a layup as Grantsville and Layton Christian compete in the 3A girls basketball quarterfinals at Weber State University in Ogden on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

Ms. Basketball

Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 6-1, Sr., F

Led Judge to 3A state title and a perfect record by averaging 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 3.0 assists.

3A Player of the Year

Kenzie Allen, Grantsville, 5-8, PG, Jr.

Second leading scorer in 3A averaging 20.5 points to go along with her 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.7 steals per game.

merlin_2915204.jpg

Ms. Basketball —&nbsp;Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 20
Kenzie_Headshot.jpg

3A Player of the Year —&nbsp;Kenzie Allen, Grantsville

Provided by Grantsville
2 of 20
nicole.willardson.png

3A First Team —&nbsp;Nicole Willardson, Richfield

Provided by Richfield
3 of 20
janel.blazzard.morgan_copy.jpg

3A First Team —&nbsp;Janel Blazzard, Morgan

Provided by Morgan
4 of 20
Bianca_Silva_22.png

3A First Team —&nbsp;Bianca Silva, Layton Christian

Provided by Layton Christian
5 of 20
20_21_JMCH_GBB_Marika_Collins_copy.jpg

3A First Team —&nbsp;Marika Collins, Judge Memorial

Bryan Byerly
6 of 20
tambrie.tuttle.jpeg

3A First Team —&nbsp;Tambrie Tuttle, Emery

Provided by Emery
7 of 20
becca.poulsen.png

3A First Team —&nbsp;Rebecca Poulsen, Richfield

Provided by Richfield
8 of 20
baylee.jacobsen.jpeg

3A Second Team —&nbsp;Baylee Jacobson, Emery

Provided by Emery
9 of 20
Ruzgar_Christina_Boyle_5.png

3A Second Team —&nbsp;Ruzgar Boyle, Layton Christian

Provided by Layton Christian
10 of 20
Reagan_Sanderson.jpeg

3A Second Team —&nbsp;Reagan Sanderson, South Summit

Mercedes Smith
11 of 20
alex.trussell_copy.png

3A Second Team —&nbsp;Alex Trussell, Morgan

Provided by Morgan
12 of 20
sydney.knutson.png

Sydney Knutson, Richfield

Provided by Richfield
13 of 20
alyvia.jaffa_copy.png

3A Second Team —&nbsp;Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan

Provided by Morgan
14 of 20
Kinslee_Drake.jpg

3A Third Team —&nbsp;Kinslee Drake, Union

Provided by Union
15 of 20
Avery_Headshot.jpg

3A Third Team —&nbsp;Avery Allred, Grantsville

Provided by Grantsville
16 of 20
kate.robinson.png

3A Third Team —&nbsp;Kate Robinson, Richfield

Provided by Richfield
17 of 20
Mia_Jones_25.png

3A Third Team —&nbsp;Mia Jones, Layton Christian

Provided by Layton Christian
18 of 20
elena.birkland.jpg

3A Third Team —&nbsp;Elena Birkeland, Morgan

Provided by Morgan
19 of 20
_Ashley_Christensen.jpg

3A Third Team —&nbsp;Ashley Christensen, Ogden

Provided by Ogden
20 of 20
3A First Team

Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 6-3, C, Jr. — 17.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.8 bpg

Janel Blazzard, Morgan, 5-6, PG, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg

Bianca Silva, Layton Christian, 5-7, PG, Jr. — 16.0 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 spg

Marika Collins, Judge Memorial, 5-7, G/F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 apg

Tambrie Tuttle, Emery, 5-11, C/G/F, Sr. — 12.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 81% FT

Rebecca Poulsen, Richfield, 5-4, G, Sr. — 9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 spg

3A Second Team

Baylee Jacobson, Emery, 5-7, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 73% FT

Ruzgar Boyle, Layton Christian, 5-8, SG, Jr. — 15 ppg, 70 3s, 50% 3s

Reagan Sanderson, South Summit, 5-4, PG/SG, Sr. — 15.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.4 spg, 61s

Alex Trussell, Morgan, 6-3, PF/C, Sr. — 11 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Sydney Knutson, Richfield, 5-5, G, Jr. — 5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.3 spg

Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan, 6-3, C, So. — 11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg

3A Third Team

Kinslee Drake, Union, 5-9, F, Sr. — 11.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.6 spg

Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, G/SF, Fr. — 10.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 spg

Kate Robinson, Richfield, 5-6, PG, Sr. — 6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.3 spg

Mia Jones, Layton Christian, 5-10, G, Sr. — 10.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 41% 3s

Elena Birkeland, Morgan, 5-8, SG, Jr. — 11.0 ppg, 2.5 spg

Ashley Christensen, Ogden, 5-10, SG, Jr. — 11.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 spg

3A Honorable Mention

Ashlynd Hunt, Delta, 5-4, G, Sr.

Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 5-6, G, Jr.

Sydney Orth, Carbon, 5-10, F, Sr.

Kayla Hamblin, Summit Academy, 5-8, G, Sr.

Tatum Tanner, Emery, 6-5, C, Jr.

Harlee Nicoll, Canyon View, 6-0, PF, Sr.

Destinee Flores, Summit Academy, 5-4, G, So.

Ella Christian, Summit Academy, 5-7, G, Sr.

Alynn Crooms, Juan Diego, 5-5, G, Jr.

Avia Stowell, Juab, 6-0, C, Jr.

Brynn Gordon, Emery, 5-6, G, Sr.

Kate Smith, Delta, 5-6, G, Jr.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial

Marika Collins, Judge Memorial

Rebeccca Poulsen, Richfield

Nicole Willardson, Richfield

Janel Blazzard, Morgan

Bianca Silva, Layton Christian

Note: All-tourney teams selected by Deseret News writers

