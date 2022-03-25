2022 Deseret News girls basketball 3A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

Ms. Basketball

Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial, 6-1, Sr., F

Led Judge to 3A state title and a perfect record by averaging 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 3.0 assists.

3A Player of the Year

Kenzie Allen, Grantsville, 5-8, PG, Jr.

Second leading scorer in 3A averaging 20.5 points to go along with her 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.7 steals per game.

1 of 20 2 of 20 3 of 20 4 of 20 5 of 20 6 of 20 7 of 20 8 of 20 9 of 20 10 of 20 11 of 20 12 of 20 13 of 20 14 of 20 15 of 20 16 of 20 17 of 20 18 of 20 19 of 20 20 of 20

3A First Team

Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 6-3, C, Jr. — 17.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.8 bpg

Janel Blazzard, Morgan, 5-6, PG, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg

Bianca Silva, Layton Christian, 5-7, PG, Jr. — 16.0 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.1 spg

Marika Collins, Judge Memorial, 5-7, G/F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 apg

Tambrie Tuttle, Emery, 5-11, C/G/F, Sr. — 12.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 81% FT

Rebecca Poulsen, Richfield, 5-4, G, Sr. — 9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 spg

3A Second Team

Baylee Jacobson, Emery, 5-7, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 73% FT

Ruzgar Boyle, Layton Christian, 5-8, SG, Jr. — 15 ppg, 70 3s, 50% 3s

Reagan Sanderson, South Summit, 5-4, PG/SG, Sr. — 15.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.4 spg, 61s

Alex Trussell, Morgan, 6-3, PF/C, Sr. — 11 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Sydney Knutson, Richfield, 5-5, G, Jr. — 5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.3 spg

Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan, 6-3, C, So. — 11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg

3A Third Team

Kinslee Drake, Union, 5-9, F, Sr. — 11.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.6 spg

Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, G/SF, Fr. — 10.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 spg

Kate Robinson, Richfield, 5-6, PG, Sr. — 6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.3 spg

Mia Jones, Layton Christian, 5-10, G, Sr. — 10.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 41% 3s

Elena Birkeland, Morgan, 5-8, SG, Jr. — 11.0 ppg, 2.5 spg

Ashley Christensen, Ogden, 5-10, SG, Jr. — 11.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 spg

3A Honorable Mention

Ashlynd Hunt, Delta, 5-4, G, Sr.

Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 5-6, G, Jr.

Sydney Orth, Carbon, 5-10, F, Sr.

Kayla Hamblin, Summit Academy, 5-8, G, Sr.

Tatum Tanner, Emery, 6-5, C, Jr.

Harlee Nicoll, Canyon View, 6-0, PF, Sr.

Destinee Flores, Summit Academy, 5-4, G, So.

Ella Christian, Summit Academy, 5-7, G, Sr.

Alynn Crooms, Juan Diego, 5-5, G, Jr.

Avia Stowell, Juab, 6-0, C, Jr.

Brynn Gordon, Emery, 5-6, G, Sr.

Kate Smith, Delta, 5-6, G, Jr.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial

Marika Collins, Judge Memorial

Rebeccca Poulsen, Richfield

Nicole Willardson, Richfield

Janel Blazzard, Morgan

Bianca Silva, Layton Christian

Note: All-tourney teams selected by Deseret News writers