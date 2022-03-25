Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 25, 2022 
High School Girls Basketball Sports High School Sports

2022 Deseret News girls basketball 1A All-State team

James Edward By James Edward
 March 25, 2022 7 a.m. MDT
2022 Deseret News girls basketball 1A All-State team
Kassidy Westwood goes for a layup

Kassidy Westwood was voted the Deseret News 1A Player of the Year.

Provided by Mandi Morrill

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of the Year

Kassidy Westwood, Piute, 5-5, G, Sr.

Led her team to the state title by averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals.

Westwood_Kassidy.jpg

!A Player of Year —&nbsp;Kassidy Westwood, Piute

Provided by Piute
Abbie_Rhoades_3_copy.jpeg

1A First Team —&nbsp;Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona

Provided by Tabiona
melissa.jessop.wc_copy.JPG

1A First Team —&nbsp;Melissa Jessop, Water Canyon

Provided by Water Canyon
Kyan_Orton.jpeg

1A First Team —&nbsp;Kyan Orton, Panguitch

Provided by Panguitch
Morgan_Tera.jpg

1A First Team —&nbsp;Tera Morgan, Piute

Provided by Piute
JaLeana_Tsosie.jpg

1A First Team —&nbsp;JaLeana Tsosie, Milford

Provided by Milford
leslia.luna.wendover.jpeg

1A First Team —&nbsp;Leslie Luna, Wendover

Provided by Wendover
AnDee_Vandyke.wayne_copy.jpg

1A Second Team —&nbsp;AnDee VanDyke, Wayne

Provided by Wayne
Janilyn_Hoyt.jpg

1A Second Team —&nbsp;Janilyn Hoyt, Valley

Provided by Valley
ambria.lutz.JPG

1A Second Team —&nbsp;Ambria Lutz, Rich

Provided by Rich
Allee_Vandyke.wayne_copy.jpg

1A Second Team —&nbsp;Allee VanDyke, Wayne

Provided by Wayne
Kenzie_Lyman.jpg

1A Second Team —&nbsp;Kenzie Lyman, Escalante,

Provided by Escalante
Abbe_Holman.jpeg

1A Second Team —&nbsp;Abigail Holman, Panguitch

Provided by Panguitch
Tayla_Mckee.JPG

1A Third Team —&nbsp;Tayla Mckee, Rich

Provided by Rich
Tabetha_Henrie.jpeg

1A Third Team —&nbsp;Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch

Provided by Panguitch
amanda.chynoweth.jpg

1A Third Team —&nbsp;Amanda Chynoweth, Bryce Valley

Provided by Bryce Valley
Wittwer_Hannah.jpg

1A Third Team —&nbsp;Hannah Wittwer, Piute

Provided by Piute
Tayleah_Spaulding.jpg

1A Third Team —&nbsp;Tayleah Spaulding, Milford

Provided by Milford
0150_BLACKWATER_ALYAH_01.jpg

1A Third Team —&nbsp;Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley

Provided by Monument Valley
1A First Team

Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-0, G, Sr. — 17 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg

Melissa Jessop, Water Canyon, 5-7, G, Sr. — 17.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Kyan Orton, Panguitch, 5-4, PG, Sr. — 10.3 ppg

Tera Morgan, Piute, 5-5, G, Jr. — 10 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3 spg, 3 apg

JaLeana Tsosie, Milford, 5-8, F, Sr. — 14.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.2 spg

Leslie Luna, Wendover, 5-9, Wing/Guard, Sr. — 20.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 spg, 3.0 bpg, 62 3s

1A Second Team

AnDee VanDyke, Wayne, 5-6, G, So. — 10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.9 spg

Janilyn Hoyt, Valley, 5-7, F, Jr. — 15.5 ppg

Ambria Lutz, Rich, 5-6, G, Sr. — 9.1 ppg, 1.2 spg

Allee VanDyke, Wayne, 5-4, G, Sr. — 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg

Kenzie Lyman, Escalante, 5-8, G, Sr. — 9.4 ppg

Abigail Holman, Panguitch, 5-8, G, Sr. — 8.9 ppg

1A Third Team

Tayla Mckee, Rich, 5-6, G, Sr. — 8.5 ppg, 3.1 apg, 1.6 spg

Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5-7, G, So. — 8.2 ppg

Amanda Chynoweth, Bryce Valley, 5-4, G, Sr. — 8.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg

Hannah Wittwer, Piute, 5-3, G, Sr. — 7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 spg

Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 5-4, G, So. — 8.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.5 apg

Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley, 5-7, G, Jr. — 10.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 4.9 spg

1A Honorable Mention

Kailee Tohonnie, Whitehorse, F, Sr.

Emma Hallows, Wayne, 5-8, F, Jr.

Jazmine La Corti, Water Canyon, 5-7, G/F, Jr.

Gracie Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-5, G, Sr.

Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-9, G, So.

Morgan Zandberg, ICS, 5-8, G, Sr.

Maddie Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-10, C, Sr.

Makynzee Smith, Rich, 5-7, F, Sr.

Reagan Syrett, Bryce Valley, 5-6, G, Sr.

Kristen Stewart, Bryce Valley, 5-8, F, Sr.

Abby Long, Altamont, 5-5, G, Sr.

