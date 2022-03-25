2022 Deseret News girls basketball 1A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
1A Player of the Year
Kassidy Westwood, Piute, 5-5, G, Sr.
Led her team to the state title by averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals.
1A First Team
Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-0, G, Sr. — 17 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg
Melissa Jessop, Water Canyon, 5-7, G, Sr. — 17.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Kyan Orton, Panguitch, 5-4, PG, Sr. — 10.3 ppg
Tera Morgan, Piute, 5-5, G, Jr. — 10 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3 spg, 3 apg
JaLeana Tsosie, Milford, 5-8, F, Sr. — 14.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.2 spg
Leslie Luna, Wendover, 5-9, Wing/Guard, Sr. — 20.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 spg, 3.0 bpg, 62 3s
1A Second Team
AnDee VanDyke, Wayne, 5-6, G, So. — 10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.9 spg
Janilyn Hoyt, Valley, 5-7, F, Jr. — 15.5 ppg
Ambria Lutz, Rich, 5-6, G, Sr. — 9.1 ppg, 1.2 spg
Allee VanDyke, Wayne, 5-4, G, Sr. — 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg
Kenzie Lyman, Escalante, 5-8, G, Sr. — 9.4 ppg
Abigail Holman, Panguitch, 5-8, G, Sr. — 8.9 ppg
1A Third Team
Tayla Mckee, Rich, 5-6, G, Sr. — 8.5 ppg, 3.1 apg, 1.6 spg
Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5-7, G, So. — 8.2 ppg
Amanda Chynoweth, Bryce Valley, 5-4, G, Sr. — 8.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg
Hannah Wittwer, Piute, 5-3, G, Sr. — 7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 spg
Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 5-4, G, So. — 8.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.5 apg
Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley, 5-7, G, Jr. — 10.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 4.9 spg
1A Honorable Mention
Kailee Tohonnie, Whitehorse, F, Sr.
Emma Hallows, Wayne, 5-8, F, Jr.
Jazmine La Corti, Water Canyon, 5-7, G/F, Jr.
Gracie Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-5, G, Sr.
Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-9, G, So.
Morgan Zandberg, ICS, 5-8, G, Sr.
Maddie Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-10, C, Sr.
Makynzee Smith, Rich, 5-7, F, Sr.
Reagan Syrett, Bryce Valley, 5-6, G, Sr.
Kristen Stewart, Bryce Valley, 5-8, F, Sr.
Abby Long, Altamont, 5-5, G, Sr.
Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Tera Morgan, Piute
Kassidy Westwood, Piute
Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona
Hannah Wittwer, Piute
Gracie Fabrizio, Tabiona
Abbee Holman, Panguitch
Note: All-tourney teams selected by Deseret News writers