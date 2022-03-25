Darth Vader will be a little different than you expect in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ director reveals

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow said she wanted to show a side of Darth Vader we haven’t seen before.

The backdrop: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — a new “Star Wars” limited series coming to Disney+ in May — will focus on Obi-Wan’s journey 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Return of the Sith.”



The show will take place about 10 years before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “A New Hope,” which both take place 20 years after “Revenge of the Sith.”

Driving the news: Chow told Entertainment Weekly that this timeline gave her a chance to approach Darth Vader from a new angle.

What she said: “He isn’t the ‘New Hope’ Vader quite yet,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “So we are with the character sort of in the middle of this period. It is still Vader obviously, but it’s a Vader that isn’t quite as fully formed as ‘A New Hope.’”



“I really wanted to do something that was character-based and character-driven, because that is the benefit of the limited series, is that you have more time to sort of tell a real character story. And so for me, the starting place of character is you just start and you look at who has been important to him in his life,” Chow said.

The bigger picture: Understanding Darth Vader has been one of the sneaky storylines to follow ahead of the premiere of “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Multiple reports suggest Darth Vader will return in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series as “the main antagonist pulling the strings,” Making Star Wars reports. “Vader’s role is major and the hype is not misplaced.”

