Why the Tabernacle Choir is joining the Utah Symphony’s new season

For 14 years, Thierry Fischer has led the Utah Symphony on adventure after adventure.

He’s taken the orchestra on statewide tours, bringing classical music to rural communities and major Utah landmarks — including the state’s five national parks. He’s helped bring music education to young musicians in Haiti, and celebrated the Utah Symphony’s 75-year milestone with a major concert at Carnegie Hall.

The Swiss conductor has embraced his Utah home over the years, honoring the state’s beauty by championing lesser-known works like French composer Olivier Messiaen’s “Des Canyons aux etoiles” (“From the Canyons to the Stars”) — which was inspired by the composer’s visit to southern Utah in the 1970s — and commissioning a new piece to celebrate thetranscontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

It’s this passion and dedication that the Utah Symphony is honoring in its upcoming season as it says farewell to Fischer, who is stepping down from the podium in August 2023 and making a home in Brazil, where he is the music director of the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra.

The 2022-23 season — ending in a large collaboration with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and the Madeleine Choir School — will be a tribute and farewell to Fischer. But for the conductor, the focus, as it has been for 14 years, will continue to be on the music.

“In my final season as music director of this splendid orchestra, it will be my privilege to push the limits of our artistry and hear the insights that the extraordinary musicians of the Utah Symphony will bring to the grand-scale repertoire we’ve programmed,” Fischer said in a statement. “My hope is to give a gift back to our audiences who have given so much to us over these years.”

Here’s a breakdown of the symphony’s upcoming season, which will feature Broadway star Bernadette Peters, classic works like Beethoven’s Fifth, “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Carmina Burana,” and films including “The Goonies” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Utah Symphony’s Masterwork series

Major pieces featured in the symphony’s Masterwork series include:



Sept. 9-10 — Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3, featuring Stefan Dohr, the Berlin Philharmonic’s principal horn

Sept. 15-17 — Khatchaturian’s Violin Concerto, featuring violinist Nemanja Radulović

Oct. 20-22 — Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, featuring pianist Andrew Staupe

Nov. 3-4 — Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, featuring pianist Andrei Korobeinikov

Nov. 10-12 — Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring pianist Stephen Hough

Dec. 2-3 — Beethoven’s Fifth

Dec. 9-10 — Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring pianist Behzod Abduraimov

Jan. 6-7 — Elgar’s “Enigma Variations”

Jan. 26-28 — “Carmina Burana,” featuring Utah Symphony Chorus, University of Utah Choirs and choristers of The Madeleine Choir School

Feb. 3-4 — Mozart’s “Magic Flute Fantasy,” featuring flutist Emmanuel Pahud, principal flute of the Berlin Philharmonic

March 2-4 — Dvorak’s Symphony No. 5

March 24-25 — Bruckner’s Symphony No. 5

April 7-8 — Florence Price’s piano concerto, featuring pianist Michelle Cann

April 20-22 — Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5

April 28-29 — the music of Ravel, Rachmaninoff and Strauss

May 19-20 — Messiaen’s “Turangalila,” featuring Augustin Viard on the ondes martenot

May 26-27 — Fischer’s Farewell, featuring Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 with sopranos and altos of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and choristers of the Madeleine Choir School

The Utah Symphony’s Entertainment Series

Major events in the symphony’s entertainment series include:



Nov. 18-19 — Bernadette Peters with the Utah Symphony

Dec. 15-17 — A Soulful Holiday with the Utah Symphony, featuring “Postmodern Jukebox” vocalist Morgan James

Feb. 9-11 — “America’s Got Talent” contestant Storm Large with the Utah Symphony

April 13-15 — “Blue Rhapsody: 100 Years of “Rhapsody in Blue” and Concerto in F, featuring pianist Kevin Cole

The Utah Symphony’s Films in Concert Series

The Utah Symphony will perform the scores to the following films as they play on the big screen:



Sept. 22-24: “The Goonies”

Oct. 27-29 — “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

Dec. 21-23 — Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Feb. 24-25 — “An American in Paris”

June 23-24 — “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

The Utah Symphony’s Family Concert Series

The Utah Symphony’s family events include:



Dec. 12 and 17 — Here Comes Santa Claus!

March 16 and 18 — FLY Dance Company: Breakin’ Classical

April 11 and 15 — Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of an Orchestra

The Utah Symphony’s Special Events