Britain Covey’s pro day cleats pay tribute to ‘undersized heroes’

Throughout Britain Covey’s football career, people have been quick to point out his small stature as a reason he could fail.

Nevertheless, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Covey put together a stellar resume with the Utah Utes, and on Thursday as he participated in the Utes’ pro day in preparation for next month’s NFL draft, he paid tribute to six “undersized heroes” — all whom have had excellent NFL careers — with a pair of custom-made cleats.

The six players were former Ute Steve Smith Jr., NFL free agents Cole Beasley and Tyrann Mathieu, former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman, former BYU and NFL running back Vai Sikahema and former NFL running back/return specialist Darren Sproles.

Wanted to pay tribute to a few of my so-called “undersized” heroes who paved the way 🏈 thank you for inspiring me and many others! pic.twitter.com/mZ0HTuNXAR — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) March 23, 2022

The cleats also had No. 22 on them, in apparent homage to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the two Utes teammates who died between December of 2020 and September 2021.

In addition to the players honored, the cleats — which Covey said were designed in collaboration with artist Dustin Mathews — had a quote which read, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”