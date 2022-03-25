Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 25, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports NFL

Britain Covey’s pro day cleats pay tribute to ‘undersized heroes’

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 25, 2022 11:45 a.m. MDT
SHARE Britain Covey's pro day cleats pay tribute to 'undersized heroes'
Utah Utes receiver Britain Covey fields a kickoff during game against No. 3 Oregon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) takes a kickoff and looks for an opening as Utah and Oregon play an NCAA football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Utah won 38-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Throughout Britain Covey’s football career, people have been quick to point out his small stature as a reason he could fail.

Nevertheless, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Covey put together a stellar resume with the Utah Utes, and on Thursday as he participated in the Utes’ pro day in preparation for next month’s NFL draft, he paid tribute to six “undersized heroes” — all whom have had excellent NFL careers — with a pair of custom-made cleats.

The six players were former Ute Steve Smith Jr., NFL free agents Cole Beasley and Tyrann Mathieu, former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman, former BYU and NFL running back Vai Sikahema and former NFL running back/return specialist Darren Sproles.

The cleats also had No. 22 on them, in apparent homage to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the two Utes teammates who died between December of 2020 and September 2021.

In addition to the players honored, the cleats — which Covey said were designed in collaboration with artist Dustin Mathews — had a quote which read, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

