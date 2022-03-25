How close were Jets to landing the NFL’s now highest-paid receiver to team with Zach Wilson?

In what’s been a very busy offseason for the NFL, another surprise move happened earlier this week when reports surfaced that Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the trading block.

In a battle of two teams vying for his services, the Miami Dolphins won out over the New York Jets.

Hill is getting a four-year, $120 million extension from the Dolphins, ESPN reported, that includes $72.2 million guaranteed and $52.535 million at signing. That makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

In exchange, the Chiefs received five draft picks, including three in this year’s draft. According to ESPN, Kansas City received a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick, plus two picks (a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder) in the 2023 draft.

What was the New York Jets’ trade offer?

While New York didn’t offer a first-round pick, its offer was comparable value-wise to what Miami offered.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets offered three picks in the 2022 draft — two second-rounders (No. 35 and No. 38) and a third-rounder (No. 69) — in exchange for Hill and a third-round 2022 pick (No. 103 overall).

That would have given Kansas City three picks in the first 38 selections in the 2022 draft, including the Chiefs’ own first-round pick at No. 30.

Was Tyreek Hill close to joining the New York Jets instead?

During his introductory press conference in Miami, Hill, who has one year left on his current contract, brushed off the idea when asked if he was close to being traded to the Jets instead.

“How close was I? Who? The Jets?” Hill asked, according to the New York Post. “I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I’m basically from here, I’m here all the time. This is home for me, for us.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, painted a different picture.

“There was a time when we were talking to (the Jets); it was almost a done deal,” Rosenhaus said, according to Pro Football Network. “So the Dolphins got in in the nick of time there to get this done, and I give them a lot of credit because a lot goes into this type of contract.”

