Friday, March 25, 2022 
Daniel Sorensen signs one-year deal with New Orleans Saints

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 25, 2022 4:19 p.m. MDT
Daniel Sorensen is signing with the New Orleans Saints on a reported one-year deal.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) and wide receiver Marcus Kemp (85) walk onto the field before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. Sorensen is signing with the New Orleans Saints on a reported one-year deal.

Jack Dempsey, Associated Press

For the first time in his NFL career, Daniel Sorensen is switching teams.

After eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former BYU safety is joining the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it’s a one-year deal. The financial terms of his contract haven’t been reported.

Sorensen was an unrestricted free agent and joins another former Cougar, quarterback Taysom Hill, in New Orleans.

The 32-year-old Sorensen entered the NFL as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 and won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl.

During his eight seasons in Kansas City, he started 39 games and has 407 career tackles to go along with 12 interceptions, four pick-sixes, 33 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

