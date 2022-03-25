Daniel Sorensen signs one-year deal with New Orleans Saints

For the first time in his NFL career, Daniel Sorensen is switching teams.

After eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former BYU safety is joining the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it’s a one-year deal. The financial terms of his contract haven’t been reported.

Sorensen was an unrestricted free agent and joins another former Cougar, quarterback Taysom Hill, in New Orleans.

The 32-year-old Sorensen entered the NFL as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 and won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl.

During his eight seasons in Kansas City, he started 39 games and has 407 career tackles to go along with 12 interceptions, four pick-sixes, 33 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.