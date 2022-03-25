Utah Jazz release statement on HB11 veto override

After the Utah Legislature voted Friday to override Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of HB11, which bans transgender girls from participating in female school sports, the Utah Jazz released a statement on the matter.

“The Utah Jazz oppose discriminatory legislation. We are committed to our values of inclusivity, mutual respect, and fair play.

“Beyond basketball, we hope for an equitable solution that shows love and compassion for all our youth,” the statement read.

The statement comes as Jazz owner Ryan Smith was outspoken this week against the prospect of the Legislature overriding Cox’s veto and amid speculation that the NBA could remove the 2023 All-Star Game from Salt Lake City over the issue.

"Never let a problem to be solved become more important than a person to be loved."



We need to love these kids.



This bill was rushed, flawed, and won’t hold up over time. I'm hopeful we can find a better way.



Regardless, to all in the LGBTQ+ community, you're safe with us. https://t.co/Ct3eYBPbXK — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) March 23, 2022

“We need to love these kids,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday morning. “This bill was rushed, flawed, and won’t hold up over time.

“I’m hopeful we can find a better way. Regardless, to all in the LGBTQ+ community, you’re safe with us.”

There is precedent for the league doing so, as it took the 2016 All-Star Game out of Charlotte after HB2 — which limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people — was passed in North Carolina (the game was played in Charlotte in 2019 after the bill was repealed).

Elsewhere with the Jazz, minutes after they released their statement on HB11, they announced that center Udoka Azubuike underwent “successful” surgery Friday in Indianapolis to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot “to stabilize the Subtalar joint” and said he will be out for the rest of the season.

Azubuike was injured on March 10 while playing for the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

In his second season in the NBA and with the Jazz, the 7-foot, 270-pound Azubuike has been riddled with injuries.

The 27th pick of the 2020 NBA draft, Azubuike has appeared in just 32 NBA games so far.

