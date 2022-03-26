Utah Utes receive commitment from 4-star Mississippi quarterback Mack Howard

Utah football’s second commit to its 2023 recruiting class is a highly rated quarterback.

Mississippi quarterback Mack Howard announced his commitment to the Utes’ program on Saturday via Twitter. The commitment came after the signal caller visited Utah’s campus, according to 247 Sports.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere. The coaches have been on me since day one and have been nothing but great along the way,” Howard told 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

“I got there with intentions of going home and reevaluating everything, but I got that feeling that I’d never had before. I watched tape of the offense and it fits me better than any school. I met with Coach (Kyle) Whittingham and let him know I was ready and it was unbelievable.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Howard is rated a four-star recruit and the No. 13 QB recruit nationally by the 247 Composite rankings and is an ESPN top 300 recruit in the 2023 class.

Howard led Heritage Academy in Columbus, Mississippi, to its second state title in three seasons last year, but is transferring to Oxford High for his senior year, according to WCBI TV.

Howard passed for 3,475 yards and 47 touchdowns last season while adding six rushing touchdowns, according to the Clarion Ledger. That included 334 passing yards and six touchdowns in Heritage Academy’s state championship win over Copiah Academy.

Howard joins Tooele athlete Mateaki Helu in the Utes’ 2023 recruiting class.