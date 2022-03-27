The Utah Jazz will reportedly sign NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract

Shorthanded at center because of injury, the Utah Jazz are reportedly turning to an NBA veteran to help fill the void.

On Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Jazz will sign Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

Free agent center Greg Monroe is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2022

The move has not been officially announced by the Jazz, but it comes as Udoka Azubuike is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on Friday and Hassan Whiteside missed Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, leaving the Jazz with no true backup centers behind Rudy Gobert.

Monroe, the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons, has had a very solid career, although he has bounced around in recent years.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Georgetown product averaged double figures in scoring each year from the 2011-2012 season through the 2016-2017 campaign with the Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, however, he has played with a bunch of teams, mostly on short-term contracts, and even spent some time playing in Europe and the NBA G League.

This season alone, Monroe has had short stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and most recently the Bucks in early February before returning to the G League to play for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ affiliate.