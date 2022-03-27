Utah football gets commitment from transfer safety Clayton Isbell

The Utah Utes football program got its second commitment of the weekend on Sunday.

On Saturday, 2023 prospect Mack Howard announced his pledge, and on Sunday the Utes got a pledge from a player who could help more immediately, as former Illinois State safety Clayton Isbell announced his commitment on Twitter.

Listed by Illinois State at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Isbell had entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season and was reported to have received interest from numerous Power Five schools.

That came after a sophomore season in which Isbell totaled the 62 tackles and three interceptions.

A native of Naperville, Illinois, Isbell is expected to be eligible to play for the Utes this fall. He has two years of eligibility remaining in all.

Isbell joins a safeties unit that is rather young but has gotten some solid game experience.