How the Utah Jazz were involved in an Oscar award victory

The Utah Jazz were tangentially involved in a victory at the Oscars on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The award for best documentary short subject went to “The Queen of Basketball,” which documented how Lusia “Lucy” Harris became the first — and only to this point — woman to get drafted by an NBA team when she was selected by the New Orleans Jazz with the 137th overall pick in 1977.

The Jazz moved from New Orleans to Utah in 1979.

The film, which is roughly 22 minutes in length and directed by Ben Proudfoot (he accepted the award Sunday), debuted in the summer of 2021, and Harris died in January of this year at the age of 66.

Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry were executive producers.

Beside holding the distinction of being the only woman ever drafted by an NBA team, Harris became the first Black woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

You can watch the film here.

