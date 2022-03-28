How to watch, listen to, get news or updates from April 2022 general conference

Millions of Latter-day Saints will watch or listen to the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 2-3.

The global broadcast will originate from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, where seating will be limited to 10,000 people per session due to parking and accessibility concerns related to the construction on and around Temple Square.

The conference will be translated into more than 93 languages and broadcast to more than 170 countries and territories on the church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org and other media.

What is general conference?

Every six months — in April and October — Latter-day Saints worldwide gather as families or congregations and listen to messages of faith, hope and inspiration from church leaders. The conference is held in five sessions over two days.

What is the schedule for April 2022 general conference?

There will be five general sessions — three on Saturday, April 2, and two on Sunday, April 3.



Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Saturday evening women’s session, 6 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All Latter-day Saint women and young women, including those who turn 12 in 2022, are invited to participate in the Saturday evening session, which has been designated as the women’s session by the church’s First Presidency. The last women’s session was held in October 2020.

How to follow general conference online

Deseret.com and TheChurchNews.com will provide full coverage of all sessions, including the English livestream provided by the church.

All sessions will be streamed live in more than 70 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The church’s YouTube channel will stream the conference live in more than 30 languages.

BYUtv.org will also carry all general sessions live in English.

More streaming or listening options for general conference

How to watch general conference on TV

Utah residents can watch general conference on KSL-TV (Ch. 5).

For Dish Network subscribers, BYUtv is Ch. 9403. For DirecTV users, BYUtv is Ch. 374.

Visit bonneville.info to find general conference on cable or broadcast TV in your area.

How to listen to general conference on the radio

Utah listeners can tune into KSL Radio (AM 1160, FM 102.7) and KBYU (FM 89.1). General conference will also be available at Sirius XM (Channel 143).

Visit bonneville.info to find general conference on your local radio stations.

How to find general conference news and updates