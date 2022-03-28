Chris Rock did not file a police report after Will Smith slap

Chris Rock did not file a police report or press charges against Will Smith, who slapped Rock on stage at the Academy Awards.

Details: Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.



Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, specifically her bald head. He said he was excited to see “G.I. Jane 2.” Pinkett Smith previously had a thin hairline in “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith “suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss,” per People magazine.

Smith — who initially laughed at the joke, while Pinkett Smith did not — stepped on stage and slapped Rock across the face.

When he went back to his seat, Smith called out, “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

The latest: The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Variety that Rock “declined to file a police report.”

What they said: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” LAPD told Variety. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

What to watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs went on the Oscars stage and said Smith and Rock would settle everything in the future “like family,” per CNN.