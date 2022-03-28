Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 28, 2022 | 
Movies Entertainment

‘Space Jam’ star LeBron James won a Razzie for worst actor

LeBron James won the award for worst actor of the year

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 28, 2022 12:30 p.m. MDT
NBA star LeBron James in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

NBA star LeBron James in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a new take on the “Space Jam” franchise.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won an acting award — just not the kind that will help your GOAT or EGOT status.

What happened: James won the worst actor award at the annual Razzie Awards for his role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

  • Razzies are almost the anti-Oscars, honoring the worst actors and films from the last year. It often honors the worst and lowest of the low in Hollywood filmmaking.
Details: James won two awards, securing the worst actor award and the “worst screen couple” for “any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on,” according to the Razzie’s nomination list.

  • “Space Jam: A New Legacy” secured some awards as well, including “worst remake, rip-off or sequel.”
  • “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was nominated for worst picture, but lost out to “Diana,” Netflix’s movie version of the Princess Diana musical on Broadway, per Yahoo! Sports.

The bigger picture: Other NBA stars have been nominated for Razzie awards before.

  • Dennis Rodman won three Razzie awards — including worst new star and worst supporting actor — for his performance in the 1997 film “Double Team,” according to CBS Sports.
  • Shaquille O’Neal received a worst actor nomination for his role in “Steel,” too.

Our take: Just saying — Michael Jordan never won a Razzie.

