‘Space Jam’ star LeBron James won a Razzie for worst actor

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won an acting award — just not the kind that will help your GOAT or EGOT status.

What happened: James won the worst actor award at the annual Razzie Awards for his role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”



Razzies are almost the anti-Oscars, honoring the worst actors and films from the last year. It often honors the worst and lowest of the low in Hollywood filmmaking.

Details: James won two awards, securing the worst actor award and the “worst screen couple” for “any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on,” according to the Razzie’s nomination list.



“Space Jam: A New Legacy” secured some awards as well, including “worst remake, rip-off or sequel.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” was nominated for worst picture, but lost out to “Diana,” Netflix’s movie version of the Princess Diana musical on Broadway, per Yahoo! Sports.

The bigger picture: Other NBA stars have been nominated for Razzie awards before.



Dennis Rodman won three Razzie awards — including worst new star and worst supporting actor — for his performance in the 1997 film “Double Team,” according to CBS Sports.

Shaquille O’Neal received a worst actor nomination for his role in “Steel,” too.

Our take: Just saying — Michael Jordan never won a Razzie.

