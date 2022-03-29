She’s a convicted con artist. Now she wants to be ... an artist?

Anna Sorokin doesn’t consider herself to be a con artist, but she is trying to make her way in the world as an artist.

Anna Sorokin is launching an art exhibit

A month and a half after its release, the Netflix series “Inventing Anna” is still trending on the platform’s top 10. The rise and fall of Sorokin — who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey and convinced friends and businesses in New York to give her money to fund a lavish lifestyle — continues to captivate people.

“People are way more interested in hearing my voice now than they were back in 2017,” Sorokin recently told The New York Times.

Now, Sorokin — who served four years in prison before being placed in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention at a New York facility last year — appears to be capitalizing on her popularity.

Following the recent success of the Manhattan-based exhibition “Free Anna Delvey” — which included the works of 33 artists inspired by Sorokin’s story and re-creations of Sorokin’s drawings in prison priced at $10,000 a piece — Sorokin is preparing to launch her first solo art show, The New York Times reported.

Chris Martine, an art dealer working with Sorokin, said he is planning an exhibit with 20 drawings at “an upscale Manhattan location” as early as April, according to The New York Times. He hopes to later expand the exhibit to other large cities like Los Angeles, Miami, London and Paris.

“We want the world to get a glimpse of Anna’s legitimate entrance into the fine art world,” he told The New York Times.

Sorokin’s original pieces will be priced around $10,000, Page Six reported. The convicted fraudster has been working on new pieces while fighting deportation to Germany, although her art supplies are limited and she isn’t allowed to use a pencil sharpener in detainment.

“So def can’t afford to make any mistakes,” she texted The New York Times.

The pieces — ranging from fashion sketches to satirical cartoons — will depict scenes from Sorokin’s life over the past few years, and give the convicted fraudster a chance to tell “her side of the story,” Martine told Forbes.

Sorokin netted $320,000 for the series “Inventing Anna,” which she told The New York Times was “not that accurate.”

“I think I’m more self-aware of the way I come across, not all of the time, but I just don’t think that I’m so brazen and shameless,” she said of the show’s portrayal, according to NBC News.

Much of the $320,000 went to paying restitution, state fines and attorney fees, Deadline reported. The courts reportedly let Sorokin keep what little was left. About 25% of the money from the “Free Anna Delvey” exhibit, meanwhile, went toward Sorokin’s legal defense, according to Yahoo.

Sorokin’s upcoming art show will be more “guest-list focused with a celebrity clientele,” Martine told The Cut. But Sorokin would like to make her work more accessible to her “fans and admirers” following the show, he added.

Several of Sorokin’s sketches can be found on her Instagram page.

Where is Anna Sorokin now?

For about a year now, the 31-year-old Sorokin has been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention at a New York facility, fighting deportation to Germany, the Deseret News reported.

Recent reports began circulating that Sorokin was being deported, but her immigration lawyer filed an emergency stay against the deportation, and the hearing over the request has not yet been scheduled, according to The New York Times.

In a recent podcast appearance, Sorokin — who was convicted on one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft services — said she doesn’t consider herself a con artist and doesn’t believe she did anything out of the ordinary pretending to have a $60 million trust fund since “$60 million is borderline poor in New York,” Daily Mail reported.

“I never was doing anything so super-crazy,” she said, according to The Cut. “There’s people spending way more money than I did. People assumed I was trying to impress anybody, but 40, 50, 60 million … that’s borderline poor in New York. There’s so many rich people there, you can’t even impress anybody.

“I do see what I did wrong,” she concluded, according to The Cut. “But so many people are doing worse things.”