Jada Pinkett Smith has called for ‘healing’ after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out after Will Smith decided to smack Chris Rock at the Academy Awards over the weekend.

Driving the news: Pinkett Smith posted on her Instagram page that it’s currently time for healing amid the scandal.

What she said: “This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it,” she wrote.

Catch up quick: At the Academy Awards on Sunday, Smith slapped Rock in the face on live television after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.



Rock, in reference to Pinkett Smith’s bald haircut, said he was excited to see “G.I. Jane 2.”

Pinkett Smith “suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss,” per People magazine.

Smith, who originally laughed at the joke, stormed the stage and slapped Rock in the face. He then yelled expletives at Rock from his seat.

Smith shared an apology to Rock on his own Instagram feed, saying that he “reacted emotionally” to Rock’s jokes.

Flashback: Pinkett Smith talked about her condition on TikTok, saying she had to gain the courage to let go of the need to please people, per Variety.

What she said: “I liked my hair out wild and curly, but nobody wanted that,” the actor said. “I had to learn to get the courage to go, ‘I’m not doing it,’ which is why I feel the freedom today. I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine. Cause guess what? I love it.”

