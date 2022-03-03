Taysom Hill has this NFL dubious distinction

It’s the infamous measurement time at the 2022 NFL draft combine this week, which means hand size among quarterback prospects — and its relevance or lack thereof — will be a major talking point.

On Thursday, ESPN published a piece in which it looked at hand size measurements for quarterbacks already in the NFL, and as it turns out, former BYU star Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints has the smallest hands among regular starters.

According to ESPN, Hill’s hands measure at 83⁄ 4 inches, a quarter inch smaller than Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.

Another former BYU quarterback, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, is right in the middle with a group of four others whose hands measure at 91⁄ 2 inches.

Fourteen of the NFL’s 32 starters have hands larger than that.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has the largest hands among starters at 101⁄ 4 inches.

ESPN then had a list of seven “notable backups,” and former Utah State Aggie Jordan Love, now of the Green Bay Packers, has the largest hands among that group at 101⁄ 2 inches.