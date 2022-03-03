Facebook Twitter
Taysom Hill has this NFL dubious distinction

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 3, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.

Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

It’s the infamous measurement time at the 2022 NFL draft combine this week, which means hand size among quarterback prospects — and its relevance or lack thereof — will be a major talking point.

On Thursday, ESPN published a piece in which it looked at hand size measurements for quarterbacks already in the NFL, and as it turns out, former BYU star Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints has the smallest hands among regular starters.

According to ESPN, Hill’s hands measure at 834 inches, a quarter inch smaller than Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.

Another former BYU quarterback, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, is right in the middle with a group of four others whose hands measure at 912 inches.

Fourteen of the NFL’s 32 starters have hands larger than that.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has the largest hands among starters at 1014 inches.

ESPN then had a list of seven “notable backups,” and former Utah State Aggie Jordan Love, now of the Green Bay Packers, has the largest hands among that group at 1012 inches.

ESPN reported that Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett, who is widely expected to be a first-round pick in April’s draft, has the smallest hands among all the quarterbacks at the combine, measuring at 812 inches, which is smaller than any quarterback currently in the NFL.

