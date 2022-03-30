The Utah Jazz had a meltdown. Twitter reacted

Following another epic collapse against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz’s losing streak reached five games with six to play before the end of the regular season, and fans were not pleased to say the least.

As is often the case on nights such as this, “Jazz Twitter” was an animated place Tuesday. Here’s a sampling of what was said about the Jazz.

The notes have been taken folks. — UteDaddy (@utedaddy) March 30, 2022

Utah began this season as the league's Nothing Matters Until The Playoffs Team that could no longer impress us during the regular season.



Unraveling before the Jazz even get to the playoffs was not supposed to be an option. https://t.co/bUy0PkzKQW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 30, 2022

this is who the jazz are — taylor griffin (@griffdunk) March 30, 2022

I’ve been apathetic to the Jazz for some time now, so instead of being furious after losses I just laugh and watch a show. — Rudy Cultbert 🔮 (@tiffanee_dawn) March 30, 2022

Every Western Conference team is hoping to draw the Utah Jazz. Who can blame them? — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) March 30, 2022

I think I’m maybe just done. The jazz have made feel nothing. They’ve dropped my interest to the point where I don’t even care any more. — Just Arne (@postgame_malone) March 30, 2022

I’ve tried to remain optimistic about this Jazz team. Believed that when they’re healthy, they can compete with almost anyone and have a chance at the title. But this team doesn’t have it. Maybe it’s heart, toughness. But either way they just can’t close and blow too many leads. — Garret Pierce (@TheGM11) March 30, 2022

Fast forward to the summer and @OldTakesExposed is going to be tweeting the video of Ryan Smith at this years All-Star game saying “Rudy and Donovan are hosting the All-Star game in SLC next year.” — benji 🇧🇦 (@BiH_Benjo) March 30, 2022

Honestly just numb to it — James Hansen (@hansenjames) March 30, 2022

I’ll always support the Jazz. And I don’t ever expect a Championship.



But I’d be lying if I didn’t say that this is probably the least fun I’ve had watching a team in recent memory. — BIG MARKET UTAH JAZZ (@its_pilotblake) March 28, 2022

I want to believe in the Jazz, but how can you when they blow leads like this? pic.twitter.com/JqvL56eHGA — Josh Roberts 🇵🇾 (@jayjazz3) March 30, 2022