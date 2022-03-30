Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all the band’s upcoming tour dates — including a stop at USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 8.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band shared in a statement on social media. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The band, which is currently up for three Grammys, was also scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony on April 3, NPR reported. The status of that performance has not officially been announced.

Foo Fighters have been nominated for best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album, People magazine reported.

Taylor Hawkins’ death — a ‘tragic and untimely loss’

Hawkins, who had been with Foo Fighters since 1997, died on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was scheduled to play.

Although an official cause of death hasn’t been released, a preliminary toxicology report revealed there were 10 types of substances in Hawkins’ body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants, NPR reported.

In a statement to fans, Foo Fighters called Hawkins’ death at 50 a “tragic and untimely loss.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band wrote.

Artists from Lenny Kravitz to Mick Jagger to Miley Cyrus to Questlove have paid tribute to the legendary drummer.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters three years after Dave Grohl formed the band, and previously told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that it took him a while to adjust and find his place considering Grohl’s history as the drummer for Nirvana.

A rock and roll brother has gone home too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, Dave Grohl, and the @FooFighters. Taylor played from the heart with power and joy. May he Rest In Peace. #TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/YcDrEfUzpF — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 26, 2022

“When you have a drummer like Taylor Hawkins in your band, I don’t necessarily miss being the drummer — because I have the greatest drummer in the world,” Grohl told CNN in 2014.

Just last year, Hawkins was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with his fellow band members, according to USA Today.

Funeral plans for Hawkins have not yet been released, according to CNN.

Foo Fighters in Utah

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 8, the Deseret News reported. All upcoming tour dates have now been canceled.

The West Valley City venue shared a tribute to Hawkins on Facebook.

“We lost one of rock music’s greatest drummers,” the venue shared. “Our hearts go out to his family, the band, and fans around the world as we all mourn this heartbreaking loss.”

The band has played in Utah a number of times, including an energetic 2017 show at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

“The Foos delivered an epic performance of more than 2-and-half-hours of music spanning their entire catalog in addition to cover songs, dry-witted/entertaining banter, and extended jam sessions on some of their biggest hits,” wrote Pat Reavy for the Deseret News.

Reavy also had high praise specifically for Hawkins.

“Super drummer Taylor Hawkins was a show all by himself as he kept tempo on his large drum kit that he jokingly described as Dream Theatre threw up on the stage (the kit also raised high into air with smoke coming from the bottom, ala 1978 Kiss).

“The Foo Fighters are no strangers to high praise for their live performances,” Reavy concluded. “Tuesday’s show proved why that praise is well deserved.”