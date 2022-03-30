Facebook Twitter
Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting due to aphasia diagnosis

Willis’ family said the condition impacts his cognitive abilities

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 30, 2022 11:47 a.m. MDT
Bruce Willis attends the “Motherless Brooklyn” premiere.

In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the “Motherless Brooklyn” premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, in New York.

Charles Sykes, Invision, Associated Press

Bruce Willis — the star actor behind the “Die Hard” franchise and the Disney film “The Kid” — will be stepping away from acting due to a recent aphasia diagnosis.

Driving the news: The Instagram account of Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared an update Wednesday of Willis’ decision to leave the acting arena for now.

  • Aphasia is a condition where you lose your ability to understand or express speech.
  • “It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written,” per Mayo Clinic.
Related

What he said: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the photo caption read in the Instagram post.

  • “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the caption added.
  • “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the account said.

History: Willis previously won a Golden Globe Award as well as two Emmy Awards, per People magazine.

