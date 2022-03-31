Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ was slightly edited for violence. Here’s why

A pair of the scenes in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ were updated on accident

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 31, 2022 12:33 p.m. MDT
SHARE ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ was slightly edited for violence. Here’s why
Ayo and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Courtesy Marvel Studios

Two scenes in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were edited for mature content and violence by accident.

Driving the news: The Direct (via Polygon) found that two moments in the third episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — titled “The Power Broker” — had been modified for graphic and mature content.


One scene shows former Hydra scientist Dr. Nagel after he was shot.

  • The original frame showed blood splattered around the scientist.
  • The new one edited the blood out.

A second scene showed Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes throwing a pipe at an attacker.

  • The original version showed the pipe slicing through the attacker’s arm.
  • The revised version shows the pipe spinning out of frame.
  • The scene of the pipe going through flesh remains.

Why it happened: An unnamed Disney+ source told io9 that the changes were made “due to a version control issue uploading a cut of the episode in error.”

Related

What’s next: Disney+ is working to update the episodes to restore them to their original version.

The bigger picture: Disney+ added a number of mature titles in recent weeks, adding TV-MA Marvel titles (formerly on Netflix) onto the streaming service, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

  • The decision to add these shows was a sign that the platform may become more than a family-friendly streaming service.

Next Up In Default
This federal court settlement in Utah could help clear Uinta Basin’s air
Just announced: Imagine Dragons, Macklemore add Utah stop to world tour
Making each other happy: Longest-married couple in Utah celebrates 80 years of marriage
How Elder Uchtdorf understands the plight of refugees in Europe
Who has more influence in Utah, the governor or state lawmakers?
Church names 45 Area Seventies during April 2022 general conference leadership session