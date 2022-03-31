‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ was slightly edited for violence. Here’s why

Two scenes in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were edited for mature content and violence by accident.

Driving the news: The Direct (via Polygon) found that two moments in the third episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — titled “The Power Broker” — had been modified for graphic and mature content.



The original frame showed blood splattered around the scientist.

The new one edited the blood out.

shows former Hydra scientist Dr. Nagel after he was shot.

A second scene showed Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes throwing a pipe at an attacker.



The original version showed the pipe slicing through the attacker’s arm.

The revised version shows the pipe spinning out of frame.

The scene of the pipe going through flesh remains.

Why it happened: An unnamed Disney+ source told io9 that the changes were made “due to a version control issue uploading a cut of the episode in error.”

What’s next: Disney+ is working to update the episodes to restore them to their original version.

The bigger picture: Disney+ added a number of mature titles in recent weeks, adding TV-MA Marvel titles (formerly on Netflix) onto the streaming service, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

