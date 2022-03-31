Max Hall’s Hail Mary TD pass to Bryan Kehl wins BYU Alumni Game for Team Navy

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake couldn’t have scripted the inaugural Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium any better Thursday night.
Former Cougars quarterback Max Hall threw a 55-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to former BYU linebacker Bryan Kehl with no time remaining on the clock to give Hall’s Navy Team a 31-27 win over the Royal Team in front of an announced crowd of 7,500 in Provo.
“Just how we drew it up,” Kehl said after the touch football game that grew more competitive and heated as the night wore on. “It wouldn’t be a Max Hall game without the magic.”
After Kevin Feterik threw a touchdown pass to Aleva Hifo to give the Royal a 27-25 lead with 8 seconds remaining, Team Navy’s chances seemed small. But Hall’s throw to a throng of players in the south end zone somehow found Kehl’s hands for the victory.
“Man, that was awesome,” Hall said. “What a fun night. And to have everybody out here together, and nobody got hurt. That was great.”