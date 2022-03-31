Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports Brigham Young

Max Hall’s Hail Mary TD pass to Bryan Kehl wins BYU Alumni Game for Team Navy

Some 7,500 fans watched the game of touch football at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday night

By Jay Drew
 March 31, 2022 9:24 p.m. MDT
SHARE Max Hall’s Hail Mary TD pass to Bryan Kehl wins BYU Alumni Game for Team Navy
Max Hall drops back to pass

Max Hall looks to pass during the BYU Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake couldn’t have scripted the inaugural Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium any better Thursday night.

Former Cougars quarterback Max Hall threw a 55-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to former BYU linebacker Bryan Kehl with no time remaining on the clock to give Hall’s Navy Team a 31-27 win over the Royal Team in front of an announced crowd of 7,500 in Provo.

_W1_8244__1_.JPG

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
1 of 29
BB2_8872.JPG

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
2 of 29
_W1_8327.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
3 of 29
_W1_8298.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
4 of 29
_W3_0237.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
5 of 29
BB2_9001.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
6 of 29
BB2_9082.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
7 of 29
BB2_9032.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
8 of 29
BB2_9102.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
9 of 29
_W3_0634.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
10 of 29
_W3_0735.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
11 of 29
_W3_0817.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
12 of 29
BB2_9211.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
13 of 29
_W3_0762.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
14 of 29
BB2_9130.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
15 of 29
_W3_0635.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
16 of 29
_W3_0816.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
17 of 29
_W3_0154.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
18 of 29
BB2_9279.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
19 of 29
BB2_8956.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
20 of 29
BB2_9115.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
21 of 29
_W3_7386.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
22 of 29
BB2_8872.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
23 of 29
BB2_8903.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
24 of 29
_W3_0089.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
25 of 29
BB2_9280.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
26 of 29
BB2_9267.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
27 of 29
BB2_8911.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
28 of 29
BB2_9174.jpg

Former BYU football players participate in an Alumni Game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31, 2022.

BYU Photo
29 of 29
_W1_8244__1_.JPG
BB2_8872.JPG
_W1_8327.jpg
_W1_8298.jpg
_W3_0237.jpg
BB2_9001.jpg
BB2_9082.jpg
BB2_9032.jpg
BB2_9102.jpg
_W3_0634.jpg
_W3_0735.jpg
_W3_0817.jpg
BB2_9211.jpg
_W3_0762.jpg
BB2_9130.jpg
_W3_0635.jpg
_W3_0816.jpg
_W3_0154.jpg
BB2_9279.jpg
BB2_8956.jpg
BB2_9115.jpg
_W3_7386.jpg
BB2_8872.jpg
BB2_8903.jpg
_W3_0089.jpg
BB2_9280.jpg
BB2_9267.jpg
BB2_8911.jpg
BB2_9174.jpg

“Just how we drew it up,” Kehl said after the touch football game that grew more competitive and heated as the night wore on. “It wouldn’t be a Max Hall game without the magic.”

After Kevin Feterik threw a touchdown pass to Aleva Hifo to give the Royal a 27-25 lead with 8 seconds remaining, Team Navy’s chances seemed small. But Hall’s throw to a throng of players in the south end zone somehow found Kehl’s hands for the victory.

“Man, that was awesome,” Hall said. “What a fun night. And to have everybody out here together, and nobody got hurt. That was great.”

Next Up In BYU sports
As expected, offense ahead of the defense as BYU wraps up spring football practices
How to watch Alex Barcello in Reese’s College All-Star Game
BYU guard Jeremy DowDell reportedly enters the transfer portal
BYU’s Miles Davis is playing sweet music with his surgically repaired feet
How a call from Larry Miller profoundly changed the life of BYU softball coach Gordon Eakin
What is the most compelling story to arise from BYU’s spring practices?