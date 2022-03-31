‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will debut two days later, but with two episodes instead

Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

Disney+ announced the release date for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has changed

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 31, 2022 9:24 a.m. MDT
Obi-Wan Kenobi on the first official cover for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

Disney+, Lucasfilm

Disney+ announced Thursday that the release date for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has changed.

Driving the news: Ewan McGregor, star of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” said the show will push back its release date by two days.

  • It will debut two days later on Friday, May 27.

Yes, but: Two episodes will drop with the premiere date, though, McGregor said in an announcement video.

The bigger picture: The release date change is significant since the show was originally set to premiere on May 25, which is the 45th anniversary of the first “Star Wars” movie — “Star Wars: A New Hope” — which hit theaters on May 25, 1977.

  • The original “Star Wars” film introduced Obi-Wan Kenobi, who teamed up with Luke Skywalker to take down the Death Star.
  • Similarly, “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” — the last film of the original trilogy — was released on May 25, 1983, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

The bottom line: The new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” release date may not sync up with previous “Star Wars” dates, but it will include two full episodes instead of one.

