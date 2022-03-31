BYU guard Jeremy DowDell reportedly enters the transfer portal

BYU freshman guard Jeremy DowDell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

BYU G Jeremy DowDell has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/G6NkUEgSdY — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 31, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound Salt Lake City native redshirted last season for the Cougars after returning from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

DowDell was a walk-on at BYU after a standout career at Olympus High.

DowDell holds the Utah high school record for 3-pointers made in a career (307) and in a single season (117), during his senior year at Olympus.

He averaged 28.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a senior at Olympus, earning Deseret News 5A first-team All-State honors while playing alongside current Utah State guard Rylan Jones.

