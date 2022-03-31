Facebook Twitter
BYU guard Jeremy DowDell reportedly enters the transfer portal

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 31, 2022 1:44 p.m. MDT
BYU guard Jeremy DowDell has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

BYU guard Jeremy DowDell, center, warms up with fellow guards Alex Barcello and Casey Brown before the Cougars’ game against Saint Mary’s at the Marriott Center in Provo on Jan. 8, 2022. DowDell has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Nate Edwards/BYU

BYU freshman guard Jeremy DowDell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound Salt Lake City native redshirted last season for the Cougars after returning from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

DowDell was a walk-on at BYU after a standout career at Olympus High. 

DowDell holds the Utah high school record for 3-pointers made in a career (307) and in a single season (117), during his senior year at Olympus. 

He averaged 28.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a senior at Olympus, earning Deseret News 5A first-team All-State honors while playing alongside current Utah State guard Rylan Jones.

