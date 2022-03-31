Facebook Twitter
Bobby Wagner joins defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on 5-year contract

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 31, 2022 3:27 p.m. MDT
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams worth a reported $50 million.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pauses during the team’s NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. Wagner signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams worth a reported $50 million on Thursday.

Matt Patterson, Associated Press

Bobby Wagner isn’t leaving the NFC West.

The All-Pro linebacker signed a five-year contract with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

He will earn a reported $50 million, with up to $65 million including incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wagner, who grew up in Ontario, California, was released by the Seahawks on March 9, ending a storied run in Seattle for the former Utah State star. 

He was an eight-time Pro Bowler in Seattle and earned first-team All-Pro honors six times. Wagner had 1,383 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, 78 QB hits, 60 pass breakups and 11 interceptions as a Seahawk, finishing every season in Seattle with 100-plus tackles.

Related

The 31-year-old Wagner also won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, when Seattle beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Now, he’ll join a star-studded Rams defense. Though Los Angeles lost outside linebacker Von Miller in free agency, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey anchor a Rams defense that came up big time and again during the team’s Super Bowl run this past season.

The Baltimore Ravens were also reportedly in the mix to sign Wagner — CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Ravens had what they felt was a “very competitive offer” — but Wagner chose to stay out west near his hometown.

